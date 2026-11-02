WREC raises $30,000 for Scouting

The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative raised $30,000 for local Scouting programs and scholarships at its annual Halloween-themed Scouting Breakfast Fundraiser, held at the Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville.

Contributions from WREC employees, members, community leaders and business partners helped the event once again reach the $30,000 mark.

The money will help youths take part in Scouting programs, leadership development activities, outdoor adventures and educational experiences, and will fund scholarships for those who otherwise might not be able to participate.

A highlight of the breakfast was hearing from local Scouts, who shared their experiences and the impact Scouting has had on their lives.

“Scouting provides young people with experiences that help shape their character, leadership abilities and future success,” said WREC General Manager David Lambert. “Hearing these Scouts share their personal journeys was truly inspiring.”

Lambert said the money raised will help more youths participate in programs that “build confidence, teach responsibility, encourage service and create opportunities that last a lifetime.”

“WREC is proud to support an organization that is making such a meaningful impact on our communities,” he said.