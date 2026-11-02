WREC strikes for Vincent House, raises more than $56,000  

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative raised more than $56,000 for Vincent House through its “Strikes for the Clubhouse” bowling fundraiser.

The money will go toward a permanent Vincent House clubhouse in Hernando County, giving the nonprofit a larger space to serve adults living with mental illness.

The Hernando clubhouse operates out of a rented building that has reached capacity, and demand for its programs has grown since it opened. A permanent building would let it serve more people as they build job and life skills and work toward independence.

“The response from our community was truly inspiring,” said David Lambert, president of Vincent House and general manager of WREC. “We are incredibly grateful to every sponsor, donor, bowler, volunteer and community partner who helped make this event such a success. Their generosity is an investment in hope, recovery and a stronger future for individuals and families affected by mental illness.”

Vincent House follows the clubhouse model, in which members build confidence and life skills and take an active role in their communities as part of their recovery.

Photos courtesy of WREC

HT-WRECHOUSE1-10072026 – Pictured below: Shahra Lambert, Clint Jackson (WREC), David Lambert (WREC General Manager), Ron Wheeles (Hernando Healthcare Foundation Inc), and Megan Steele (WREC).

HT-WRECHOUSE2-10072026 – Pictured below: Ron Wheeles from Hernando Healthcare Foundation Inc presenting a $20,000 donation to Vincent House’s David Lambert and Karis Kaeser