‘Average’ 2026 sea turtle nesting season ends on Anna Maria Island

All the nests have hatched and been tallied, and the 2026 sea turtle nesting season on Anna Maria Island was about average, with 17,350 hatchlings successfully making it to the Gulf of Mexico.

This year, sea turtles – mostly loggerheads – laid 460 nests on Manatee County beaches, of which 261 hatched, according to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring statistics.

At least 259 hatchlings of the 17,609 hatchlings produced this year were disoriented by lights.

Hatchling production was slightly down this year, possibly due to several reasons: The beach has continued to erode since hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, causing lower beach elevations and water intrusion from the underground water table as well as inundation from the tides, according to Executive Director Kristen Mazzarella. About 15% of the nests were washed out by high surf, and about 3% were eaten by predators, including the rising coyote population.

Both adult and hatchling disorientation – turtles traveling landward instead of seaward mostly due to artificial lighting – remains very high, according to Mazzarella. In addition, disoriented hatchlings that do make it to the water are less likely to survive due to having spent their limited energy wandering before finding the water.

Hatchlings that make it to the water have a 1 in 1,000 chance of surviving 25-35 years to adulthood.

Education about lighting that can be seen from the beaches and local code enforcement of turtle lighting laws are priorities for Turtle Watch in future seasons, she said.

In the off-season, Turtle Watch will review nesting data and transmit it to Manatee County and the state of Florida. Volunteers will clean equipment and store it for the winter and repaint stakes that mark nests.

Turtle Watch also is planning more educational programs for schools and community groups.

Mazzarella said the organization is grateful to property managers who have provided educational information to their renters and visitors and made sure their properties are using turtle-friendly lighting practices. She also thanked volunteers, donors, businesses, homeowners and beachgoers who keep the beach clean and flat at night.

The seventh Annual Suzi Fox Turtle Watch Wednesday Fundraiser at Hurricane Hanks in Holmes Beach on Oct. 21 brought together local businesses, community members, and Turtle Watch volunteers to raise more than $37,000 for Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring.

“It’s incredible to see our community come together with so much enthusiasm for the wildlife we all love,” Mazzarella said in a press release. “Every donation, auction bid, and helping hand makes a difference in our ability to protect sea turtles and shorebirds right here on Anna Maria Island.”

For more information on Turtle Watch, visit: www.islandturtlewatch.com.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@TBNweekly.com. Do you want more Manatee County news? Click here to subscribe to our weekly newsletter.