Column: Tampa Bay is building fast. The homes should be built to last

I grew up on job sites in Tampa. My father-built homes here, and his father-built homes before him. Some of the houses my family-built decades ago are still standing in the neighborhoods where I build today. They are a useful reminder that a house outlives the market it was built in.

That is worth keeping in mind right now, because Tampa Bay is building at a pace none of us have seen before. New residents keep arriving from the Northeast, the Midwest and California, and increasingly from South Florida, where people tried the bigger cities first and decided they wanted a calmer place to raise a family. They need somewhere to live, and the region is answering with cranes, permits and a lot of new rooftops.

Growth is a good problem to have. But speed changes how homes get built. When buyers have three days on the ground and a school year to plan around, and builders are asked to deliver more houses faster, the parts of a home that people can see get most of the attention. Kitchens, closets and finishes sell houses. The parts that determine whether a home stays dry, quiet and comfortable for 50 years are decided earlier, closed up behind the drywall, and rarely discussed.

I would like to make the case that our neighborhoods deserve the second kind of attention, too.

Start with the climate. We build in heat, humidity, salt air and storm season. The decisions that protect a house from moisture and wind, from how the roof is tied down to how the walls are wrapped to where the water goes when it rains sideways, are made on the plans and during framing. They cost more and take longer than the alternatives. Nobody will ever compliment them at a dinner party. But they are the reason a home built this year will still feel solid when the buyer’s children are grown.

Then there is design. Trends move faster than houses do. A finish that feels current today can feel dated to the next owner, and a home built entirely around the moment tends to lose value with the moment. I have spent a lot of time in older homes across this country and in Europe, and what still looks right after decades is never the trend. It is proportion, ceiling height, where the windows sit, how the light falls in the late afternoon, and how the inside of the house opens to the outside. Those things are free to think about and expensive to ignore, because they are nearly impossible to change later.

There is also the neighborhood itself. In Riverside Heights and across South Tampa, older lots are being redeveloped one at a time, and every new home either fits the street or fights it. A house can be large and still be a good neighbor if it respects the setbacks, the tree canopy, and the scale of what is around it. Builders who take that seriously are not slowing growth. They are making it something the neighborhood is glad to have.

Finally, there is what a house takes to build. Every home uses a significant amount of lumber. Our company is developing a program to match tree replanting donations made by our buyers, so that the trees used in each house are replaced in Florida. It is a small step. I mention it not because it solves anything on its own, but because it reflects a habit of mind I would like to see more of in this market: thinking about the long life of a house, and about what it costs beyond the price.

None of this requires buyers to become construction experts. It requires a few questions. Who does your framing, and how long have they worked with you? What is behind these walls that I would not notice on a tour? Can I see one of your homes before the drywall goes up? Any builder who is proud of the work will be happy to answer. The answers tell you more about the house than the countertops ever will.

Tampa Bay will keep growing, and the homes built in the next few years will shape our streets for generations. My hope is that we build them the way my grandfather built his: for the family who lives there now, and for the ones who will live there long after the market that produced them is forgotten.

Eric Zohar owns Sweetwater Homes and is a third-generation Tampa builder with nearly a decade of experience building luxury homes in South Tampa.