How did Manatee County vote in the midterm elections? See the results

Manatee County voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to weigh in on elections up and down the ballot, from local races for County Commission and School Board to seats up for grabs in the Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress.

At the close of polls, over 183,000 residents had cast ballots, according to preliminary results from the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office.

The turnout comprised 95,000 Republicans, 48,000 Democrats and 39,000 other voters. According to the elections office, over 52,000 residents turned in vote-by-mail ballots, over 72,000 utilized early voting locations and over 59,000 voted on Election Day.

Here’s a look at the results.

Manatee County Commission

Four of seven seats on the Manatee County Commission were up for grabs this election cycle. Commissioners serve four-year terms.

District 1

In a special election to fill the seat of late Commissioner Carol Ann Felts, who died in February, voters selected Republican candidate Elizabeth “Liz” Arnold.

With almost 66% of the vote, Arnold defeated Democratic candidate Sari Lindroos-Valimaki and a write-in candidate.

The county’s largest district, District 1 includes parts of Parrish, Palmetto and Myakka City.

Arnold is a community activist and former financial director for the Florida Power Corporation (now Duke Energy). Her platform included supporting land conservation, infrastructure improvements and public safety, and she promised to continue Felts’ legacy of opposing overdevelopment.

Arnold will serve the remainder of Felts’ term, which ends in November 2028.

District 2

Incumbent Republican Amanda Ballard narrowly secured another term on the County Commission, defeating Democratic challenger Charles Smith. District 2 includes parts of Bradenton, Palmetto and Ellenton.

Ballard received over 50% of the vote to defeat Smith, a Palmetto business owner who previously served as county commissioner from 2014 to 2018.

First elected in 2022, Ballard is a former child welfare attorney. Her campaign highlighted her efforts to address homelessness and opioid addiction and preserve the county’s agricultural heritage.

District 4

After winning the Republican primary in August, incumbent District 4 Commissioner Mike Rahn faced no challengers in the General Election. He will serve a second term in the District 4 seat, representing parts of southern Manatee County.

Rahn campaigned on continuing efforts to improve infrastructure and pursuing public-private partnerships that benefit the county.

District 6

Republican Tara Poulton won the race for the at-large District 6 seat on the Manatee County Commission.

With over 58% of the vote, Poulton defeated Democratic challenger Reggie Bellamy, who previously served as a commissioner from 2018 to 2022.

Poulton serves as district chief of staff for outgoing Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan. Her platform included fiscal responsibility, improving affordability and responsible growth.

Poulton will replace Commissioner Jason Bearden, who did not seek reelection after one term on the board.

Manatee County School Board

Two of five seats on the Manatee County School Board were up for election this year. School board members serve four-year terms.

District 2

In a runoff election for the District 2 seat, Sharon Jefferson defeated incumbent Cindy Spray.

Jefferson, a first-time candidate, won with over 52% of the vote. A teacher and local nonprofit founder with a doctorate in education, Jefferson said the district needs a board member who is more in touch with the needs of the community. Her platform included strengthening support for teachers and promoting research-backed education methods.

District 5

In a runoff election for the District 5 seat, Camden Bedinghaus defeated Jonathan Mullis.

Bedinghaus, a first-time candidate, won with over 51% of the vote. A conservative political advocate and commentator, Bedinghaus campaigned on boosting reading and math scores, accountability and teaching students real-world skills.

Other local election highlights

Two of five seats on the Bradenton City Council were up for election this year. The seats are nonpartisan, and council members serve four-year terms.

Bradenton City Council Ward 3:

In the Ward 3 race, Thomas Schwarz defeated incumbent Kemp Schuessler with over 50% of the vote.

Schuessler was appointed to the seat last year after former City Council member Josh Cramer resigned to become Bradenton’s police chief.

A hospitality and communications professional, Schwarz campaigned on promoting responsible growth and small businesses and addressing housing and affordability issues.

Bradenton City Council Ward 4

In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Lisa Gonzalez Moore handily defeated challenger Keith J. Green with 56% of the vote.

First elected in 2022, Moore campaigned on addressing infrastructure and housing needs and promoting economic development.

Palmetto Commission Ward 2

Incumbent Sunshine Joiner defeated a challenge from former city commissioner Sheldon Jones for the Ward 2 seat, pulling in over 54% of the vote.

First elected in 2022, Joiner ran her second campaign on promoting public safety and conservative Christian values.

Manatee County conservation referendum

Manatee County voters approved a local referendum that will fund the purchase of conservation lands with a property tax. The tax is estimated to cost the median homestead $34 per year, according to the Trust for Public Land.

The referendum needed a simple majority to win. Voters approved it by over 75%, according to preliminary results.

How did Manatee County vote in statewide elections?

Manatee County voters backed the winning candidates across federal and statewide races.

A majority of local voters supported Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate, Byron Donalds for Florida governor and Sydney Gruters for Florida’s 16th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Manatee County voters also overwhelmingly supported Florida Constitutional Amendment 3 to reduce homestead property taxes, which passed statewide.