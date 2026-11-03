Mahjong club pieces together players, friendships in Carrollwood

CARROLLWOOD — Jennifer Grebenschikoff and Susan Baxter Gibson just wanted somewhere cool to play mahjong.

Now they’re teaching it to dozens of people a week.

The two started the Mahjong Club at Carrollwood Cultural Center after the summer heat drove their games indoors from VISTA Gardens nearby. Within a few weeks, the Tuesday sessions were drawing a crowd.

“We probably get 40 to 45 people a week,” Grebenschikoff said.

The pair first looked into renting one of the center’s activity rooms. Instead, they formed a club, joining a lineup that already included bridge, book and wood carving groups. Grebenschikoff said they had planned only to teach a little and play, but the center wanted a mahjong club.

“We teach it for free,” Baxter Gibson said. “We advise them and recommend where they should buy (tiles and supplies) online and where to get the official (playing) card for the year. And every week it seems like we’re adding more players.”

Players pay $5 each Tuesday to join a four-person game. All skill levels are welcome, but beginners aren’t dropped into tables with veterans. Instead, the two founders spend much of each session teaching newcomers.

Mahjong comes in several versions, including the Chinese original, which dates to the 19th century, and Philippine mahjong. The club plays the American style, following the rules and card of winning hands that the National Mah Jongg League issues each year. A group of players, led by Jewish American women, founded the league in New York City in 1937 to standardize regional American variations of the game.

Neither founder was surprised by how fast the club grew. Word of mouth helped, and the center promoted the club through emails and social media. Within weeks, the activity room was full of people from all walks of life.

Grebenschikoff joked that mahjong used to be a game for “old Jewish ladies — being one myself I can say that.” But the club draws men and couples along with retirees, and the founders have noticed growing interest among younger people, including teens.

“I play with my husband and kids and grandkids all the time,” Grebenschikoff said.

She credits television for part of the surge.

“What happened was one of those national morning shows had someone come in and teach the (hosts) how to play,” she said. “And that really sparked people in their 20s and 30s to play.”

“Also,” Baxter Gibson said, “there was the mahjong scene in that movie, ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ and it was a really amazing scene, which got a lot of people interested in it.”

The interest shows no sign of slowing. At least five newcomers turned up at the club’s Oct. 27 session, and Baxter Gibson had a table of six beginners working toward playing full games.

At a nearby table, Grebenschikoff worked one-on-one with Mayra Saenz, who was starting from scratch.

“I’m excited to learn,” Saenz said. “Can’t wait to get started and in a match. Plus, this is a nice way to meet people.”

Mahjong Club

When: Tuesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Carrollwood Cultural Center, second floor, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: $5 per week, paid to the club contact at arrival

Bring: A copy of the 2026 National Mah Jongg League card (Official Standard Hands and Rules), plus tiles, racks and a mat if you have them

Info: Susan Baxter Gibson, sbgibson1975@outlook.com