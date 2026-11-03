Seminole voters choose Lurie, Tubbs for City Council

Seminole will have a new City Council member after voters selected to add Mike Lurie and keep Kadi Hendricks Tubbs on the board Nov. 3.

Incumbent Ray Beliveau came in third to lose his seat.

Lurie earned 35.5% of the vote (4,022), followed by Tubbs’ 34.5% (3,908), according to unofficial results from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Beliveau received 30%, or 3,396 of the 11,326 votes cast in the election. He was seeking his second term on the council after winning his seat without opposition in 2023.

The seats are for three-year terms on the council, which has seven members. The position pays about $10,000 each year.

Tubbs, a Seminole native, was appointed by the council in February to fill the seat vacated by retiring council member Jim Quinn.

She is a longtime Seminole resident who has served on the Chamber of Commerce and the Seminole Recreation Board.

She is president of Operation Military Matters, a local nonprofit founded by her youngest daughter that sends care packages to military personnel overseas.

She has also worked as a journalist and anchor in the Tampa Bay area and is a licensed real estate broker.

Lurie, a political newcomer, is a Seminole High School alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Florida State University. He has served on the boards of the Rotary Club of Seminole, the Chamber of Commerce, Temple Beth-El in St. Petersburg and the West Ridge HOA.

He founded Oakhurst Technology and Computer Services, an IT company, before selling it in 2016. He now manages his family’s real estate business, Lurie Properties.

He is the son of Ed and Vivian Lurie. Each was named Mr. and Ms. Seminole, respectively, by the chamber. Ed Lurie was one of the city of Seminole’s founding fathers.