Sheriff’s Office said it busted ‘significant supplier’ of meth

HERNANDO COUNTY – A man and a woman were arrested when the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and Special Intelligence Unit executed a residential search warrant at 3071 Gloria Ave. in connection with an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation.

Detectives made the arrests on Oct. 30.

The investigation began after Vice and Narcotics detectives received information identifying Nehemiah Mason, 36, as a significant supplier of methamphetamine throughout Hernando County. Over the course of several months, detectives conducted multiple undercover narcotics purchases from Mason, including transactions involving trafficking quantities of methamphetamine.

During the investigation, detectives identified Mason as residing at the Gloria Avenue house with his girlfriend, Brenda Rogero Diaz, 32. Detectives also developed evidence indicating Diaz was aware of Mason’s narcotics trafficking activities. During one of the undercover transactions, Diaz was observed transporting Mason to a predetermined transaction location and remaining present while Mason delivered a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine.

On Oct. 30, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence. After announcing their presence and receiving no response, detectives made a forced entry into the home. Upon entering, detectives located Mason leaving a guest bedroom and took him into custody without incident. Diaz was also located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.

While securing the residence, detectives observed a large quantity of a crystal-like substance, later identified as methamphetamine, on the bathroom counter connected to the guest bedroom. Several empty plastic baggies were also observed around the toilet. Inside the adjoining bedroom, detectives located a substantial amount of U.S. currency, including two separate bundles containing approximately $20,000 each, along with additional loose currency.

A subsequent search of the residence resulted in the discovery of numerous additional plastic baggies containing white powder and rock-like substances, later identified as cocaine and crack cocaine. Detectives also located two prescription-style bottles containing a purple liquid substance identified as promethazine with codeine.

In total, detectives seized the following:

1,594.6 grams (approximately 3.5 pounds) of methamphetamine

386.3 grams (approximately 0.85 pounds) of cocaine/crack cocaine

382.9 grams of promethazine with codeine

$46,327 in U.S. currency

Following his arrest, Mason agreed to speak with detectives after being advised of his Miranda rights. During the interview, Mason admitted ownership of the seized methamphetamine, cocaine and promethazine with codeine. Mason further admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of selling them, while the promethazine with codeine was intended for personal use.

Mason also acknowledged that the entire $46,327 recovered from his bedroom represented proceeds from previous narcotics sales that he had been saving. Additionally, Mason admitted to attempting to destroy evidence by flushing methamphetamine down the toilet after hearing detectives announce their presence at the residence.

During the interview, Mason confirmed that Diaz was aware of his narcotics trafficking activities, although he said that he did not believe she was directly involved beyond her knowledge of the activity.

Diaz was also interviewed after being advised of her Miranda rights. During her interview, Diaz admitted that she had been aware of Mason selling and storing illegal narcotics inside their residence for an extended period of time.

Both Mason and Diaz were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Mason was charged with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in codeine, four counts of possession of a place/structure/conveyance for the sale or trafficking of a controlled substance, tampering with or destroying physical evidence, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diaz was charged with principal to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a place/structure/conveyance for the sale or trafficking of a controlled substance.

This investigation resulted in the seizure of nearly 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, along with more than $46,000 in suspected narcotics proceeds.