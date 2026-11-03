Things to do around Pinellas: Nov. 5-11

CASA Scavenger Hunt

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Begins at Welcome to the Farm and concludes with an after-party at Good Night John Boy, St. Petersburg. CASA Pinellas will host its fourth annual scavenger hunt fundraiser supporting survivors of domestic violence. Teams of two to 10 participants will race through St. Petersburg completing challenges, earning points and visiting local businesses. The event includes prizes for top fundraising teams, highest scores and best costumes, along with an after-party featuring a live DJ, lunch and a complimentary beverage. $35 per person. https://p2p.onecause.com/casa

VFW Rockin’ for Heroes Veterans Day Celebration

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094, 14450 Walsingham Road, Largo. Enjoy live music from Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and other performers at this Veterans Day fundraiser supporting the Indian Rocks VFW and local veteran causes. https://tinyurl.com/c4dwmfr8

Redington Beach Wine & Food Gala

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Friendship Park, 164th Avenue, Redington Beach. The Redington Beach Property Owners Association will host a fundraiser benefiting the Redington Beach Scholarship Fund. The evening will feature wine, beer and bites from local restaurants, live music by Magic, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and a free photo booth. Tickets are $60 per person. Adults only.

THURSDAY

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 5. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

Free Italian Language Classes

6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Students of any age are welcome. You can attend if you’ve never studied Italian, taken Italian in school or know some Italian from traveling there or heard Italian from your grandparents. Three levels offered from beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Classes are offered through May. www.iasosp.org

CKO Collective Cocktail Class

6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Guests can step behind the bar for an interactive mixology experience featuring St. Petersburg Distillery’s handcrafted spirits. Learn professional bartending techniques while shaking, stirring, muddling and mixing two cocktails from scratch using fresh ingredients. Includes a mini distillery tour and a preview of upcoming projects. The evening concludes with a visit to a reserved VIP section of 31 South, the distillery’s new speakeasy. $75. StPetersburgDistillery.com

Beer & The Bible

6:45 p.m. Nov. 5. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. Join a weekly community gathering designed for open-minded discussions on faith and spirituality in a laid-back setting. Beer & the Bible provides a safe, judgment-free place for people of all backgrounds — whether lifelong believers or those simply curious about spirituality. Call Bren Cueni at 727-266-4102 or email cuenibrewing@gmail.com

FRIDAY

Fall Community Yard Sale

8 a.m. Nov. 6-7. Throughout Redington Shores. Residents throughout the town will participate in the annual Fall Community Yard Sale, offering shoppers the opportunity to browse a wide variety of household items, collectibles and bargains. Yard sale permits will not be required during the event weekend.

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6-7. John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Each Friday and Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

Screech Owl Nest Box Building Workshop

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 6. Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. Learn about proper nest box placement and mounting, additional information specific to the nesting habits of Eastern screech owls, and other fun facts about this species. Build a nest box for an Eastern screech owl. $25. https://tinyurl.com/96hscsf7

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Nov. 6. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “To Catch a Thief.” Not rated.

Church Rummage Sale

5-8 p.m. Nov. 6 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater. Church of the Ascension hosts its annual Rummage Sale featuring Christmas decorations, fine China, crystal, household items, clothing and more. Friday is an early-bird sale with $5 admission. Saturday admission is free.

First Friday Gulfport Night Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Beach Boulevard S. Recently rebranded as the Gulfport Night Market, come and experience vibrant local offerings from local makers, artisans, and small business vendors to engage the community and visitors as they shop, stroll, and sip in beautiful downtown Gulfport. Now every first Friday and third Saturday of the month.

Gazebo Gatherings

6 p.m. Nov. 6. John Wilson Park and Gazebo, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. The first Friday of each month will feature something special, bringing friends and neighbors together in the heart of town. October’s event will feature complimentary holiday portraits. Free to attend. https://tinyurl.com/2k2hyd5y

Line Dance Social

6-8 p.m. Nov. 6. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Come enjoy your favorite hits and line dance the night away. No instruction will be given. All levels welcome. 727-518-3131.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Nov. 6. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer & wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Piper on the Pier

6:30-7 p.m. Nov. 6-7. Bon Appetit, 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin. Enjoy the enchanting sounds of a Dunedin piper performing bagpipe melodies, including the beloved “Amazing Grace.” Some evenings, a Dunedin drummer may join in. Performances begin approximately 20 minutes before sunset. https://tinyurl.com/4zhskuuu

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Nov. 6-Dec. 18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

Tampa Bay Ukulele Getaway Festival

7-11 p.m. Nov. 6 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7. Largo. Festival Concert Night will be at Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive. Enjoy an evening of outdoor performances by Moondog, Victoria “Viggy” Kolasinski, Tom Hood & The Tropical Sons, Steven Espaniola and Coconut Groove. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs. Festival Day at Central Park Performing Arts Center will be at 105 Central Park Drive. Enjoy a full day of live music, free ukulele lessons, play-along jam sessions, vendor displays, crafts and a ukulele swap meet. Free beginner lessons will be offered throughout the day, and live performances will feature Moondog and Tom Hood & The Tropical Sons. Free. tampabayukulele.com

Dalí: Disruption + Devotion: Opening Celebration

8-10 p.m. Nov. 6. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Celebrate Museum Week with an unforgettable opening-night celebration of The Dalí’s newest special exhibition, Dalí: Disruption + Devotion, featuring exclusive first access. Co-organized with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the exhibition explores Salvador Dalí’s artistic dialogue with Velázquez, El Greco, Goya and other influential European painters. Free parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets available soon. https://tinyurl.com/2dsjtyz9

SATURDAY

Veterans Day Golf Tournament

8 a.m. Nov. 7. Clearwater County Club, 525 N. Betty Lane. Proceeds will benefit the Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund. Entry forms available at Flooring America, 100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin or www.rocketsports-ent.com. $100 per person.

Trash Pirates Monthly Beach Cleanup

8-10 a.m. Nov. 7. John’s Pass Village, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Join the Trash Pirates on the first Saturday each month for their organized beach cleanup. www.facebook.com/madeirabeachtrashpirates

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov.7-8. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Free Yoga in the Park with Jamie Morgan

9-10 a.m. Nov. 7. Crescent Lake Park, 1320 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. The BE partners with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department and the city of St. Pete to provide this free, all-levels class outdoors. An eclectic rotation of BE Teachers lead the way, providing modifications and plenty of humor. This class is offered on the first Saturday of each month.

Indoor Garage Sale

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Bargain hunters can shop more than 40 vendors in one convenient location. Shoppers can skip the neighborhood drive and explore a wide selection of gently used goods, unique finds and great deals.

Largo ShredFest

9 a.m.-noon Nov. 7. Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo. The city of Largo’s free drive-through shredding event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for secure onsite shredding and recycling. Participants should remain in their vehicles. Shredding will continue until noon or until the truck reaches capacity. Free.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Model Train Show and Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. St. Jerome Catholic Church Parish Hall, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo. Regal Railways will host a model train show and sale featuring vendors offering model trains, hobbies and collectibles. The event also includes a working train layout for children, a test track and food available for purchase. Admission is $6 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Credit cards accepted. For information, call 727-244-1341.

Trunk to Treasure Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. First United Methodist Church of Dunedin, 421 Main St. New and slightly used items include collectibles, jewelry, numerous crafts, home and kitchen items, 3D creations, wood turned treasures, pictures, knickknacks, and holiday decorations. The women’s group uses the proceeds to fund missions that benefit women, children and families both in our community as well as globally.

Blessing of the Animals

10 a.m. Nov. 7. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Pastor Bob will lead an outdoor Blessing of the Animals service on the North Shore Drive side of the church. Bring your furry, scaly or compact companion for a joint service followed by individual blessings for each pet family. Each pet will receive a certificate of blessing.

Fall Festival

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. Mt. Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Everyone is invited to this fun-filled event with bounce houses, food, games, and much more.

Largo Historical Society Museum Open House

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Historic Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy displays of historic items and artifacts that showcase Largo’s history. Families are welcome, but please, no dogs inside the building. Held on the first Saturday of each month.

Train Weekend

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Largo Central Railroad hits the rails the first full weekend of every month (except on weekends with a large event). Enjoy the miniature train ride through Largo Central Park. The ride is available for anyone ages 1 and up (except for pregnant mothers). Free but donations are appreciated.

Art Harvest

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. This annual outdoor juried arts festival that brings together talented artists, unique vendors and the community for a vibrant, family-friendly experience.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Historical Recognition and Presentation

11 a.m. Nov. 7. Rose Cemetery, 124 N. Jasmine Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tarpon Springs is home to the oldest African American cemetery in Pinellas County. Among those buried there are 19th-century black hook spongers, community leaders, military veterans, and civil rights activists. This presentation will focus on teachers and pioneers. There will be an opportunity to research gravesites listed in Rose’s Book of Records.

Nocturnal Wildlife 101

11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Majeed Discovery Garden, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. From swooping owls to fluttery bats, your backyard comes alive long after the sun sets. These nocturnal neighbors do incredible work behind the scenes to keep our local ecosystem thriving. Join Florida-Friendly Landscaping Educator Melissa West as she uncovers the secret nighttime lives of these beneficial critters. $5. https://tinyurl.com/4xafmepb

Local Author Showcase

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave. Come meet some local authors. Just in time for holiday shopping, these local authors will be selling their books all in one space at the library. https://tinyurl.com/4aw5tusb

Rock The Harbor: First Saturday Live Music & Market

Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Crabby Bill’s Palm Harbor, 1114 Florida Ave., Palm Harbor. Come spend the day in Crabby Bill’s backyard with live music, full outdoor market, raffles and giveaways. Every first Saturday of the month.

New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends

2 p.m. Nov. 7. West Clubhouse of the Imperial Palms Apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive, Largo. Join the New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends for its monthly get together. For more information about the club membership, call Terry at 727-641-8854.

Wine Around Palm Harbor

4-7 p.m. Nov. 7. Palm Harbor Museum, 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Enjoy an evening of wine and food pairings representing seven historic communities in the Palm Harbor area during the museum’s annual fundraiser. The event will feature seven wine and food stations, outdoor seating, a silent auction and raffle, with proceeds benefiting the museum’s mission of preserving and sharing local history. $45. PalmHarborMuseum.com

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Nov. 7. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

History in a Bottle

6-8 p.m. Nov. 7. St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE. Start out with a signature wine-infused cocktail, then sit back and enjoy a wine tasting journey through Portugal and Spain exquisitely paired with a selection of curated culinary small plates from Milan Catering & Event Design. $70-$90. https://tinyurl.com/yenafr9d

SUNDAY

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 8. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 8. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 8. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4pn6yy5m

Free Sunday Dinners

1 p.m. Nov. 8. Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd. Enjoy a free Sunday Dinner on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month year-round. Entrees vary, provided by Metropolitan Ministries, and the church members prepare fresh salads and homemade desserts. Live jazz/’50s-60s music too. No need to call ahead; all in the community are welcome and there is always plenty.

Peace Memorial Concert Series

3 p.m. Nov. 8. Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater. Come enjoy a jazzy popular music program of tunes from the Great American Songbook and Burt Bacharach. Among many great selections, you will hear “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head,” “This Girl’s In Love with You,” “What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love” and “Close to You.” Seating is first come, first served. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Scottish Country Dancing

7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin. First class is free. Wear soft, flat, secure shoes. No partner needed. To confirm a class, text 813-417-4627. Classes held weekly on Sundays through March 21.

MONDAY

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Nov. 9. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

King Philip’s War, 1675-1676: Causes & Consequences

1-2 p.m. Nov. 9. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Although largely forgotten, King Philip’s War was a widespread conflict that had a significant and long-lasting impact on New England colonists and Native Americans. The class will look at causes leading up to this brutal war, analyze the course of the war, and outline the consequences that helped shape the future of the United States.

Ukulele Beginner Workshop Series

2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 9-16. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. This series will cover the ukulele basics, from how to hold it and tune it to evaluating the quality before purchasing it, how to play simple songs, and introduce area uke groups.

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Nov. 10. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association Luncheon

11 a.m. Nov. 10. Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N. Betty Lane. All retired school personnel and friends of education welcome. If you know a veteran, please extend an invitation to them to be your guest at this luncheon. The guest speaker will share information about the Purple Heart Wall project being planned in Palm Harbor. Lunch is $25. Get the location by RSVPing to npcrea@gmail.com.

St. Pete/Clearwater Senior Expo

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Both Road, Clearwater. Featuring up to 60 local businesses offering community services, health & wellness services, home care, mental health, financial resources, and so much more for the senior community.

Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle

1-4 p.m. Nov. 10. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Different discussions every other week with Dr. James Y. Lin, Wellness Psychologist. Learn to experience a Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle through inspirational presentations & experiential learning.

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Nov. 10. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Nov. 10. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

Pages & Pours Book Club

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. This new book club is meeting every second Tuesday. Formerly, it met at Wine at the Docks, Dunedin. This month’s read will be “The Road to Tender Hearts” by Annie Heartnet.

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Nov. 10. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY

Veterans Day Ceremony

9:30 a.m. Nov. 11. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. The free public event will honor U.S. veterans and feature keynote speaker Mark Lalli, a retired Army veteran and Wounded Warrior Project advocate. Musical performances will include the Westlake Christian School Choir and the national anthem by Sonya Bryson-Kirsky. Refreshments will be served. 727-789-2000.

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m. Nov. 11. Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. This patriotic and musical tribute to our veterans includes inspirational speakers, musical performances and participation from local organizations that proudly support our veterans and active-duty military.

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 11. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Advanced Care Planning Workshop

2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 11-18. C.W.Y. VAMC Campus, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines. Share, learn, and help your fellow veterans understand the benefits of planning for future health care decisions if you become too ill to make or communicate choices for yourself. Workshops are every second and third Wednesday of each month and held in building 101, conference room B-5. To register or for more information, call Denyse Wilkins at 727-398-6661, ext. 15932 or Pamela Zavala at 727-398-6661, ext. 19471.

Rotary Peace Pole Planting & Dedication Ceremony

3 p.m. Nov. 11. Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo. The community is invited to join Rotarians, veterans, local leaders and guests for a ceremony honoring those who have served our nation while reaffirming a shared commitment to peace.

Pilates on the Pier

6-7 p.m. Nov. 11. Family Park at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Free and open to the public. Bring water, mat, and towel. Hosted second Wednesday of the month.

LOOKING AHEAD

Booker Creek Arts Festival

Nov. 12-14. The EDGE District, St. Petersburg. A four-day immersive arts festival winding through the historic EDGE District, transforming storefronts, open areas and street corners into one walkable living gallery. https://bookercreekarts.com

Common Weed Identification

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Join a Pinellas County Master Gardener who decided to dig into the subject and share what she learned with you. Covering the most common weeds and how to manage them. Bring a freshly pulled weed from your own garden to be identified. Free, register for a seat at https://tinyurl.com/54fay3br

Immigration and Passenger Lists

1-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. America is a country built on immigration. Discover what your ancestors endured to come here. Learn the history from the earliest European explorers through the golden age of immigration when a million foreigners a year arrived to become citizens. Learn what genealogical information the passenger lists provide and where they can be found.

Makers & Shakers Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 12. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S. Every second Thursday of the month, this lively night market will feature more than 40 local artisans, makers, and small businesses. As a bonus, enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and signature cocktails and mocktails, and distillery tours. www.tampabaymarkets.com

Ales & Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Nov. 12. Stilt House Brewery, 625 Alt. 19, Palm Harbor. Palm Harbor Library staff conduct an evening book club at Stilt House Brewery. This month, join a discussion of “The Emperor of Gladness” by Ocean Vuong. Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk. This book club is intended for adults only.

Poetry at The Dalí

6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. This month, The Dalí welcomes poets Carolina Hospital and Virgil Suárez for a special reading in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, a livestream link will be available for the public to watch online. https://thedali.org/event/poetry-at-the-dali-10-8-26

Florida West Coast Orchid Society Meeting

5:45 p.m. Nov. 12. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host a program, “Helping Your Plants Look Their Best,” presented by Corinne Arnold. A beginner class on “Basic Repotting,” led by Bret Ullery, begins at 6 p.m. Open to orchid enthusiasts of all experience levels. For information, email parnold3@tampabay.rr.com or call 727-475-0750.

Swing of Hope Golf Tournament

Noon. Nov. 13. Bayou Club, 7979 Bayou Club Blvd., Largo. The sixth annual tournament brings together local businesses and community members to raise critical funds that support early childhood education, literacy, mental health services, and wrap around services for children and families throughout our community. The event begins with registration and lunch, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and then dinner and awards. $175-$700. https://tinyurl.com/32ypmd66

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Nov. 13. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “The Bucket List.” Rated PG-13.

Game Show Night

6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. If you’ve ever wanted to be a contestant on your favorite Game Show, then get ready for an exciting evening. Enjoy a friendly competition at the Largo Community Center. Come as a team or be paired when you arrive.

Interactive Walking Ghost Tour

6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13. 501 Central Ave. S, St. Petersburg. St. Petersboo Walking Ghost is produced by the oldest paranormal team in the Tampa Bay area, the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg. It is an interactive tour combining haunted history with paranormal investigation interactions and results. All locations have been investigated by the team and you will have an opportunity to see if they will interact with you. $28.52. https://tinyurl.com/37wzvzfv

Kids Night Out

6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13. MLK Recreation Center, 550 Laura Lane, Dunedin. Recreation staff will host a night of fun activities for kids and provide a light dinner in a safe, fun, supervised environment, allowing parents to take a well-deserved break. Kids will get to make their own fall leaves, and they may even get to catch a turkey. The night ends with a cozy movie and a harvest mix snack. $20. 727-738-2920.

Florida West Coast Orchid Society Plant Sale

8-11 a.m. Nov. 14. Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Members of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society will offer orchid plants for sale to the public. Attendees can browse a variety of orchids, get questions answered by experienced growers and shop the best selection early. A free orchid care class and question-and-answer session begins at 11 a.m. Free admission and parking. Use the Walsingham Road entrance. For information, call 727-475-0750.

Community Garage Sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. Shoppers can browse items from more than 60 vendors offering a wide variety of merchandise, including antiques, collectibles, household goods and more. 727-298-3299.

Community Yard Sale

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Throughout Belleair Beach. Residents throughout the city will participate in a communitywide yard sale around Belleair Beach.

Get Fit St. Pete: Trail Run

9-10 a.m. Nov. 14. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Join Healthy St. Pete and running coaches from St. Pete Running Company for a Trail Fun Run the second Saturday of each month. Explore Boyd Hill Nature Preserve while running, walking or jogging. All ages and levels welcome. Free. 727-892-5994.

Folly Farm Market

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1550 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor. Shop a variety of local vendors, browse a large plant sale, meet the farm animals, and get expert gardening advice from Master Gardeners. Every second Saturday of the month.

Discovery Day

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Children between the ages of 8-13 are invited to a behind-the-scenes look at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Education stations will include vehicle displays, a modified version of the Physical Abilities Test course, a hands-on forensic science experience, and can test their skills on the Targeted Response Against Distracted Driving course. Pre-registration is required. www.pinellassheriff.gov/DiscoveryDay

Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. First Lutheran Church and School, 1644 Nursery Road, Clearwater. Shop more than 80 vendors offering crafts, handmade gifts, holiday décor and brand-name items. The event also features door prizes, homemade baked goods and coffee. Proceeds benefit people in need in the community.

Second Saturday Tarpon Springs Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Mother Meres parking lot, Tarpon Avenue & ALT 19. Shop with local vendors featuring veggies, plants, jewelry, baked goods and arts. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. Tarponspringsfloridausa.com

USCG Auxiliary Recreational Boating Course

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14. Gulfport Community Center, 1617 49th St. S, Gulfport. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16 will hold the eight-hour course on the second Saturday of each month. Cost is $40 per person. To reserve a seat, call Marty Richardson at 630-674-5352 or email merichardsonjr.mr@gmail.com

The Market Marie

10 a.m. Nov. 14. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Shop local with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, home goods and more.

Suncoast Storytelling Festival

Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 14. The Sunshine Center, 330 Fifth St. N, St. Petersburg. The Story Swap is the festival’s most interactive tradition, offering a vibrant exchange where every voice matters. Elevate your voice with the festival’s hands-on afternoon workshops, designed for all skill levels. $15-$40. https://tinyurl.com/mvmmj8t9

Rock the Rocks: Market & Live Music

Noon-10 p.m. Nov. 14. The Original Crabby Bills, 401 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Bring your friends, shop local, sip something cold, and enjoy the sounds of the beach. www.facebook.com/crabbybillsseafood

New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends

2 p.m. Nov. 14. West Clubhouse of the Imperial Palms Apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive, Largo. After the meeting there will be social time and an early dinner at the Roosterfish. Guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Judie at gerryb@gmail.com

Homecoming Adaptive Dance

6-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Parkview Room at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. The city of Seminole Recreation Department will host its annual Homecoming Adaptive Dance for individuals of all ages with special needs, along with their families and caregivers. Guests can enjoy dancing, activities and light refreshments in a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere designed to bring the community together. Free. For more information, call 727-391-8345 or visit www.SeminoleFun.com.

Lealman Nights

6-9 p.m. Nov. 14. Raymond H. Neri Park, 4300 Duval Park Blvd., Lealman. The St. Petersburg Foundation is rebranding the Lealman Market, previously held during the day, into Lealman Nights, an evening market and movie event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for the movie. Outside food and alcohol are not permitted. Lealman Nights will take place the second Saturday of each month from October through May. Free. https://lealmanexchange.org/lealman-nights