Things to do around Tampa & Wesley Chapel: Nov. 5-11

Tampa Team Hope Walk

9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Lowry Park, 7525 North Blvd., Tampa. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. The walk will start at 10 a.m. Free. https://tinyurl.com/4pux54yf

Life Amplified: NOURISH

8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road, Tampa. Gingham accents and picnic‑style details set an easygoing tone, and each guest receives an individual picnic meal that ties the theme together with comfort and care. Live music by some of the best voices in Tampa Bay adds a bright lift to the evening, giving the room a steady sense of togetherness. $18. https://tinyurl.com/ywt4auwa

Veterans Day Tribute

10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Veterans Memorial Park & Museum, 3602 N. U.S. 301, Tampa. In commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary, the outdoor Veterans Day Tribute to Veterans of all eras includes a patriotic ceremony and family-friendly celebration.

THURSDAY

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Strummers Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Science After Dark

6-9 p.m. Nov. 5. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Enjoy an exciting night out while exploring the wonders of science in a fun and engaging environment. Sip on a curated selection of beer and wine samples (must provide a valid ID). Indulge in a variety of delicious appetizers throughout the event, and don’t miss the chance to treat yourself to liquid nitrogen ice cream. Then, head over to the Saunders Planetarium to experience shows that take you on a journey through the cosmos. Tickets available for adults 18 and older only. https://mosi.org/event/science-after-dark

Free Downtown Concert: Rock The Park

6:30-9:45 p.m. Nov. 5. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. For 15 years, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has produced a free monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. The concert will also have local food trucks to purchase from. www.facebook.com/RockThePark

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Nov. 5. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

FRIDAY

Career Glow Up

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6. City Center, 2555 E. Hanna Ave., Tampa. Tampa’s most electric job fair returns to showcase its glowing opportunity and turning the traditional hiring process into a high-energy celebration of potential. Whether you’re looking to switch lanes or level up, this is where the fire starts: with instant interviews, employers ready to hire on the spot, and a festival vibe designed to fuel your ambition. Register at www.tampa.gov/page/career-glow

Senior Social

3 p.m. Nov. 6. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: JoseNotJuan

7 p.m. Nov. 6. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Jose Not Juan is a rising Latino comedian known for his hilarious and relatable takes on family, culture, relationships, and everyday life. His comedy has connected with audiences through his viral clips and unforgettable characters, including fan favorites Grandma Paula, Hood Dora, and his popular Besties reels, just to name a few. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Jazz with Jim

7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Jazz Directions welcome back guest vocalist Paul Vincent to the stage. Hosted by Jim Burge (saxophone/flute/clarinet), Ron Delp (keyboard), Jeff Henson (drums), and Todd Jeferies (bass) — together, they are The Jazz Directions. Each concert is unique as The Jazz Directions share stories and some of their favorite musical selections appropriate for the evening’s theme. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/2k8aprxu

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7-8. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Native Plant Walk at Lettuce Lake

9-11 a.m. Nov. 7. Lettuce Lake Park, 6920 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa. Come discover the beauty of native plants on a guided walk with a representative of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. The two-hour walk will start behind the Joel E. Jackson Nature Center in the Native Plant Garden. Walks are free but there is a $2 entrance fee.

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area.

11th Annual Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Village Presbyterian Church, 13115 S. Village Drive, Tampa. The fair will feature a variety of unique art and crafts, live music and a bake sale. Barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and more will be available for purchase.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

67th Annual Fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 8. Florida State Fairgrounds Special Events Center, 4800 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. The event from the Tampa Bay Mineral and Science Club will feature more than 60 vendors offering gemstones, jewelry, beads, slabs, cabochons and minerals. Activities include a kids’ area with a sluice, rock identification table, scavenger hunt, mineral ID booth and games with prizes. $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military personnel with ID, and free for children 12 and younger. Parking is $12 at the gate or $10 in advance. https://tampabayrockclub.org/show-information

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Nov. 7. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Shakespeare In the Courtyard

2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 7. Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Enjoy short scenes from Shakespeare’s greatest hits. Free event in partnership with the Friends of the Starkey Ranch TLC and Wesley Chapel Theatre Group.

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Nov. 7. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.

SUNDAY

Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8. American Legion Post 111, 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. this vibrant market features over 70 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce and artisanal goods to delicious food and unique handmade items. Enjoy live local music as you stroll through the market, which is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, with free parking available. Every second Sunday of the month. www.tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-market

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 8. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

MONDAY

An Afternoon with Marla R. Miller

1:30 p.m. Nov. 9. New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Author Marla R. Miller will discuss her book, “Betsy Ross and the Making of America,” at a special event presented by the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the author and have books signed after the presentation. Free books will be available while supplies last. Recommended for adults. Free.

TUESDAY

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 10. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Tuesday Night Lights with Off Balance Run Club

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Every 2nd Tuesday of the month, join Off Balance Run Club for a group 3-mile run starting and ending at Armature Works that travels along the Tampa Riverwalk. Take in the beautiful views and meet new people. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Nov. 10. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Nov. 10. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 11. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

U.S. Army Ranger Association Golf Tournament

Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11. Westchase Golf Club, 11602 Westchase Golf Drive, Tampa. Support your local veterans and enjoy an afternoon on the green. Proceeds provide financial assistance and scholarships to Rangers and their families. $100-$400. https://members.ranger.org/event-6612514

2nd Wednesday Monthly Night Markets

5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Enjoy a warm evening strolling our monthly night market, including live music, food and treats, local makers, and family fun.

Central Pasco Democratic Club

6 p.m. Nov. 11. Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse, 28245 County Line Road, Wesley Chapel. Come meet other Democrats. Details on Facebook or centralpascodemocraticclub@gmail.com, or 813-453-1663. All friends of the Democratic Party are invited.

100 + Women Who Care Pasco

7 p.m. Nov. 7. Journey Church, 6345 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Hear from three local charities for five minutes of questions, then vote for a favorite. The members write a check for $100, or $50 each for a team of two. In August, the winning charity was Marjorie’s Hope with $9,000 donated to them. Call Janie Greene at 727-858-5287 for any questions.

Pints of Science

7 p.m. Nov. 11. New World Tampa, 810 Skagway Ave., Tampa. Pints of Science returns with an evening of science-focused presentations and discussion at New World Tampa, a community gathering space featuring food, drinks and live events. Tickets are available online. $15.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Nov. 11. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is general music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Land O’ Lakes Swampfest

Nov. 12-15. Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Families and community members are invited to enjoy the annual Land O’ Lakes Swampfest featuring carnival rides, live entertainment, a vendor fair, food, the FISH beer tent and activities for all ages. New this year is the Swampfest 5K Gator Stomp and 1-mile family run/walk at Heritage Park on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. www.landolakesswampfest.com

Downtown’s Backyard Market

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Tampa City Center’s Esplanade (Poe Plaza), 200 N. Franklin St., Tampa. This monthly market invites you to get down to earth as local businesses and vendors bring fresh produce and food to the heart of downtown. From petals to pastries, this is your chance to discover an abundance of local flavors in the city center. Every second Thursday of the month.

Veterans Health Hackathon

Nov. 13-15. Hilton Tampa Downtown, 211 N. Tampa St., Tampa. The Hackathon creates a fast-paced, collaborative environment where creativity, emerging technologies, and a commitment to service drive transformative innovation for veteran care. The most promising concepts advance to the next stage of the Veterans Health Venture Studio innovation cycle. https://tinyurl.com/jw366zhw

CABA Annual Golf Classic

8:45 a.m. Nov. 13. Plantation Palms Golf Club, 23253 Plantation Palms Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. The Carrollwood Area Business Association presents its 2026 annual golf classic. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Registration opens early, shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. followed by dinner and awards at 4:30 p.m. $150-$550. www.usecaba.com/annual-golf-classic

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 13. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rally Point

6 p.m. Nov. 13. Woodland Farms, 9318 Bahia Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every second Friday, Woodland Farms hosts a veteran outreach program, Rally Point. Veterans of every branch and era are welcome to join this Fireside Chat.

Behind the Bottle

6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. In a new partnership with Tampa Bay Mixology, this series offers a hands-on, expert-led mixology experience to MetroLagoons’ locations. Behind the Bottle will take place through February with each month spotlighting a different liquor. $50. Guests must be 21+ and present a valid photo ID for entry. Reservations are required. MetroLagoons.com/Behind-The-Bottle

Carrollwood Players present Honky Tonk Ladies

8 p.m. Nov. 13-15, 20-22. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Featuring the greatest hits of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn, plus their gentlemen friends Conway Twitty, George Jones, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers, this nostalgic country-western fantasy highlights iconic music from the hearts and souls of the Honky Tonk greats. $21. Select dates at 2 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/4mhfjdey

Symphony in Lights

TBD. Nov. 14. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Join an annual tradition that brings the community together in a dazzling celebration of Santa’s arrival, along with a drone show, holiday market and so much more at Tampa Bay’s premier outdoor lifestyle destination. https://tinyurl.com/bdd5x6pd

Rise and Shine Car Meet-Up

9-11 a.m. Nov. 14. Parks Ford of Wesley Chapel, 28739 State Road 54. Calling all car enthusiasts, mark your calendars for an exciting event that promises a morning full of revving engines and good company. Participants displaying a vehicle are treated to free coffee and breakfast. Enjoy live music, meet fellow enthusiasts and admire a diverse range of vehicles. Every second Saturday of the month.

FLOWERS STEM Career Day

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Robert L. Cole Sr. Community Lake, 4100 N 17th St., Tampa. This event connects middle school students with the professionals, mentors, and community resources that can help them envision a future in science, technology, engineering, and environmental leadership. Register to participate as a vendor https://tinyurl.com/m22caeun

Men’s Health Huddle

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. AdventHealth Training Center, 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa. Presented by iCare About Me Inc. in association with Cox Media Group and AdventHealth, this community health event will feature former NFL players, medical professionals and community leaders promoting preventive care, health screenings and wellness education. Highlights include discussions on preventive care and cancer awareness, onsite health testing, a Mini Combine, partner activations, a Kids Zone and more. Free; registration information will be announced.

Carrollwood Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Market is held the second Saturday of each month. The market offers a variety of fresh produce, plants, farmed eggs and meats, baked goods, artisan products, lunch bites, local art, handcrafts, and more.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Westchase Locale Market

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14. Westchase Town Center Plaza, 9520-9644 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa. Come wander through a lineup of handcrafted jewelry, artisan treats, and one-of-a-kind goodies from talented local makers. Every second Saturday of each month. www.facebook.com/westchaselocalemarket

Living History and Civil War Reenactment

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Tour authentic Union and Confederate camps, meet reenactors in character, enjoy historical presentations and demonstrations, and learn what life was like during the Civil War. All museum buildings will be open. The Civil War reenactment battle begins at 2 p.m. $6-$12. Children under 4 years are free. www.pioneerfloridamuseum.org

Dinos & Dragons

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 14. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Roar and explore the fascinating world of dinosaurs and their mythical counterparts, dragons. Children (ages 6-12) will engage with interactive dino stations and will receive a free toy. $10. Admission for parents is free with a valid child’s ticket. MapsMuseum.org

Caribbean Night

7-11 p.m. Nov. 14. Krate at the Grove, 5862 Goldview Parkway, Wesley Chapel. Held each second Saturday of the month. Visit the Krate while DJ Q Spins the best Reggae, Soca, and calypso music.