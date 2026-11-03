Wesley Chapel’s new Hub serves up Kyiv cake, Korean chicken and indoor golf

WESLEY CHAPEL — A slice of Ukrainian Kyiv cake, a plate of Korean fried chicken and an air-conditioned round at Pebble Beach are now a short walk from one another.

The Hub at Lexington Oaks, a dining and entertainment center off Wesley Chapel Boulevard, celebrated its grand opening last week.

Food is the main draw, with options ranging from Korean pub fare to American-Puerto Rican fusion, and Vietnamese and Indian restaurants on the way. The center also has an ice cream shop, a sports bar, a pet store and a nail salon, along with a covered outdoor courtyard that will host community events. A dentist’s office is set to open soon.

Two of the more distinctive tenants are Farmer’s Milk Café and Bakery and The Clubhouse, an indoor golf simulator lounge.

Farmer’s Milk Café and Bakery

Farmer’s Milk was founded in Ukraine, where it has more than 20 locations. It opened its first U.S. location in Miami three years ago, followed by Chicago. Wesley Chapel is its third.

Its signature Kyiv cake, named for the Ukrainian capital, layers crunchy pastry with buttercream and hazelnuts. The menu also includes borscht, a traditional Ukrainian soup made with beets, meat stock and boiled vegetables.

“They have traditional Ukrainian food that we like,” said Victoria, whose family is from Odesa, Ukraine. “We live in Lutz, but the food here makes me remember my home.”

The café uses all-natural fresh milk, delivered from a farm in Okeechobee, to make its yogurt, coffee drinks and pastries from scratch. Inside, the space is designed to feel like an open-air market.

Manager Tatiana Cretiakova said owners Vlad and Liliia Harbar chose Wesley Chapel for its family feel.

“It’s a family neighborhood,” she said. “This is where everyone comes — the grandmas, the granddads. They love to drink coffee in the morning, and they love to take home the desserts.”

The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse has six simulator bays loaded with more than 3,000 courses.

“You can play pretty much anywhere in the world, like Augusta, Pebble Beach. You name the course, and we probably have it,” said Mark Ward, who co-owns the business with his brother, Tyler.

Bays are rented by the hour for one player or a group.

“Our goal is that you should be able to split the price with your foursome and be able to play golf year-round, even when it’s hot and muggy outside,” Ward said.

Ward grew up in Wesley Chapel and graduated from Wesley Chapel High School and the University of Tampa.

“I got into golf as my dad retired, and I wanted to build something great for the community in my hometown,” he said.

The business is a tribute to his father, William, who played golf at the University of South Carolina.

“My dad gave up golf for 30 years to raise a family, and this is kind of our full-circle moment to him, where his kids start a golf business to get him free golf everywhere,” Ward said. “He’s still an excellent golfer, and I’ve never beaten him.”

Ward said The Clubhouse expects to receive its beer and wine license soon.

The rundown

Address: 26967 Halter Loop, Wesley Chapel, at the southwest corner of Wesley Chapel and Lexington Oaks boulevards, in front of the Sentosa Lexington Oaks apartments

Design: Six buildings arranged around an open-air gathering space shaded by decorative artificial trees, with outdoor seating and patios

Events: The covered central courtyard hosts live DJs and family-friendly events, plus markets and gatherings on the third Friday of each month.

More dining and cafes

La Creación Bistro: Upscale American-Puerto Rican fusion restaurant serving brunch, lunch and dinner

Bonchon: Sit-down Korean pub concept offering fried chicken, bulgogi and a full bar

Cinnaholic: Cinnamon roll bakery with 20 frosting flavors, including Cookie Monster and Campfire S’mores

Brew Bar Self Pour and Urban Crunch Creamery Café: The two businesses share a space. Brew Bar, a self-serve taproom behind the creamery, lets customers pour local craft beers, wine and frozen drinks such as margaritas and daiquiris from a tap wall. Urban Crunch Creamery serves hand-dipped ice cream, soft serve, specialty lattes in flavors such as cookie butter and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, açaí bowls and viral Swedish candies — soft, foamy and chewy treats shaped like skulls, fish and bananas, in sweet and sour flavors.

Tampa Joe’s Restaurant and Sports Bar: Relocated from its original spot on Anderson Road in Tampa

Coming soon: Saigon Pho, The Monk’s Indian Fusion Cuisine, Island Grill (Caribbean fusion) and The Landing Bar & Grill, a sports bar

Services and retail

Pet Wants: Franchise owned by Nickole Davis, who previously owned All Good Things Gifts at The Krate. Sells fresh dog and cat food, natural chews and its own Natural Spaw products, and has a dog bath and spa station.

Headlines Barber Shop: Local chain with about 10 Tampa Bay-area locations

Dentist’s office: Opening soon