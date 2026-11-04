British cybersecurity firm sets up shop in Wesley Chapel

A London-based cybersecurity company that builds artificial intelligence tools for investigators has opened an office in Pasco County, its second in the United States.

DSi Compliance has moved into the SMARTstart @ the Grove entrepreneur center in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco Economic Development Council announced Oct. 29. The company opened its first U.S. office in Virginia in 2021.

“Launching in Pasco is a huge step for us and marks our second office in the U.S.,” CEO Bradley Geppert said.

The company’s main product is software that combs through audio recordings, video files and written documents and flags what matters to a case, including names, places, dates and objects. The system listens to audio directly and learns the slang and dialects it hears as it goes. It runs around the clock, sorting relevant material from the rest so analysts don’t have to wade through it themselves.

The company’s platform pairs that keyword engine, called DS-Keywords, with a second tool, DS-Investigator. Its staff includes former Army and police personnel, and the company sells both its technology and consulting services.

Location drove the move. Pasco puts the company within reach of defense and law enforcement clients, including U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, both headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

“This expansion into Florida highlights Pasco County’s strategic location for defense-related companies to grow and thrive,” said Bill Cronin, CEO of Pasco EDC.

DSi Compliance came to Pasco through SMARTLandings, a program that helps companies set up operations in the county. Since the company arrived, Pasco EDC has connected it with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office and Florida’s Forensic Institute for Research, Security and Tactics program, along with Saint Leo University and Pasco-Hernando State College.

The local ties are already producing opportunities for students. Starting in December, DSi Compliance will launch its first internship program, partnering with Saint Leo University to teach students the basics of cybersecurity technology. Geppert said the company hopes to expand the program nationwide over time.

For more information, visit ds-compliance.com/us.