Man faces minimum of 25 years for trafficking fentanyl

HERNANDO COUNTY – A man faces a minimum of 25 years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia, according to the Office of the State Attorney, Fifth Judicial Circuit.

On Monday, Nov. 2, after 12 minutes of deliberation, jurors returned a guilty verdict for 47-year-old Robert James Wright Jr.

Wright’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 10. He faces

a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years on his felony trafficking conviction.

“Fentanyl is a very, very dangerous drug and that’s why it contributes to the majority of opioid overdose deaths in our nation,” stated Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “Just two to three milligrams of fentanyl, which is approximately the size of a few grains of table salt, can induce respiratory issues, cardiac arrest and possibly death. In conducting this traffic stop and arresting the defendant, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has saved countless lives.”

In July 2025, deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a broken taillight on a vehicle that Wright was a passenger in. After stopping the vehicle, both the driver and the passenger were asked to exit. Officials observed signs of impairment in the driver and also noticed Wright did not have his seat belt on.

While speaking with Wright, he consented to a search of his person, stating he did not have anything illegal. During his pat-down, deputies located a pill bottle in his front pocket, along with a digital scale. The defendant spontaneously stated that the pill bottle belonged to a friend and he was just holding it temporarily for them. The pills, later confirmed to be Alprazolam, were packaged in a clear plastic baggie, with some broken into halves and quarters consistent with illegal drug sales.

Wright was arrested and transported to the Hernando County Detention Facility. While at the jail, detention deputies discovered the defendant had concealed a plastic baggie that contained several smaller baggies. The baggies were packaged with a white and pink powdery substance inside. The powder was tested and returned a positive result for fentanyl. The combined total weight of the fentanyl was 56.3 grams. Wright was charged accordingly.

Assistant State Attorneys Lyndsey Pruett and Kasey Whitson successfully prosecuted the case.