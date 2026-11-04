Manatee County approves over $100 million for infrastructure recovery 

County commissioners have approved the first round of projects to receive funding through the Lasting Manatee Infrastructure Recovery and Resiliency Program, advancing a major component of the county’s long-term recovery from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Of the $252.7 million Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR), Manatee County approved over $100 million in projects for the program designed to restore and strengthen publicly owned infrastructure and reduce vulnerability to future disasters.

Eligible projects can include improvements to drainage, stormwater, water and wastewater systems, critical facilities, transportation infrastructure and other public assets.

The projects considered by the board underwent a formal evaluation process examining factors, including eligibility, demonstrated community need, benefit to Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) communities, project impact, readiness and feasibility, resilience value, applicant capacity, leveraged resources and alignment with the County’s recovery priorities.

“These dollars give us an opportunity to do more than simply repair what was damaged,” Manatee County District 2 Commissioner Amanda Ballard said. “We’re strengthening critical infrastructure, improving resiliency and directing resources toward Low- and Moderate-Income communities with significant recovery needs. At the same time, our Home Recovery Program continues assisting families in rebuilding their homes and moving forward.”

The board approved the following projects and associated funding amounts:

City of Bradenton

• Sanitary Laterals Replacement – $1,880,000

• Riverside Drive 1W Resiliency Project – $3,180,000

• Water Interconnects with Manatee County – $1,820,000

• Second Avenue Drainage / Alt. Evacuation Route (Phase 2) – $3,650,000

• Crescent Court Drainage Improvements – $3,650,000

City of Palmetto

• Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion (Phase 1) – $3,619,000

City of Holmes Beach

• Infiltration Trench Rehabilitation – $810,750

Town of Longboat Key

• Sleepy Lagoon Flood Mitigation and Stormwater Improvements – $681,500

City of Bradenton Beach

• Stormwater Resiliency - Pipe Block Removal – $246,750

City of Anna Maria

• Gulf Drive & Archer Way Stormwater – $270,250

Manatee County

• Public Safety: Manatee County EMS Station 10 Hardening and FEMA 361/ICC – $2,500,000

• Public Safety: Manatee County EMS Station 16 Hardening and FEMA 361/ICC – $2,500,000

• Utilities: Installation of Five Backup Generators at Lift Stations – $1,909,399

• Utilities: Southwest Water Reclamation Facility Storm Surge Hardening – $1,771,275

• Natural Resources: Cortez Road Storm Reventment – $6,463,500

• Natural Resources: Warner’s Bayou Living Shoreline and Infrastructure – $1,300,000

• Public Works: Bowlees Creek Automated Outfall Structures – $ 19,096,200

• Public Works: Manatee County CDBG-DR Meadors Subdivision/Pennsylvania – $11,330,000

• Public Works: Sylvan Oaks Stormwater Improvement – $8,027,412

• Public Works: Manatee County - Glen Creek Stormwater Improvement – $1,731,907

• Public Works: Sylvan Oaks Flood Mitigation Area – $1,465,304

• Public Works: Pearce Drain Automated Outfall Structures – $24,931,150

Funding was allocated among Manatee County departments and eligible municipalities under the IRRP structure and notice of funding availability.

Board approval represents a step in the process but does not immediately authorize construction. Approved projects must complete applicable federal requirements, which may include environmental review, duplication-of-benefits analysis, cost-reasonableness review and execution of required agreements before CDBG-DR funds can be committed or spent.