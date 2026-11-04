Manatee County Stand Down to bring resources to community

PALMETTO — Turning Points will bring more than 50 community agencies together for the 28th Annual Manatee County Stand Down, allowing veterans, individuals and families to connect with resources and services that can make a meaningful difference.

The free community event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., with the last entry for services at 11:15 a.m.

Stand Down is designed to make help easier to access by bringing organizations and resources together in one location. Whether someone needs healthcare, employment opportunities, identification assistance, veterans services or help navigating a difficult season, the goal is to connect neighbors with resources that can help them move forward and build greater stability.

Available services include:

• Medical, dental and vision screenings

• Mental health support

• Haircuts, Showers and Hygiene Products

• Career fair and veterans services

• Veterans Amnesty Court (12th Judicial Circuit Court), which has dismissed more than $100,000 in fines and fees for local veterans in recent years

• Driver’s license and ID assistance

• Kids’ activities, raffles and live entertainment

• Breakfast and lunch provided by Bring On The Ministry

“Stand Down is a reminder for our community that no one has to face difficult times alone,” said Kathleen Cramer, CEO of Turning Points. “The resources available that day can help individuals find a job, access healthcare, overcome obstacles or connect with assistance that can restore stability to their families. When our community comes together in this way, the impact can truly change lives.”

Christ Church of Longboat Key is the Presenting Partner for this year’s Manatee County Stand Down.

“At Christ Church of Longboat Key, we believe we grow in faith when we serve our neighbors, so we rejoice to be able to help our partners Turning Points and Bring on the Ministry make a positive difference for the lives of our veterans and other neighbors taking part in the 2026 Stand Down,” said the Rev. Dr. Julia Wharff Piermont, pastor of Christ Church of Longboat Key.

Stand Down is also a day for the community to come together. In addition to valuable services and resources, attendees can enjoy food, live music, face painting, raffles and activities for children.

Free shuttle transportation will be available from the Downtown Bradenton Transit Station, 1301 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, to the Manatee County Fairgrounds.

Last year, 7,946 individuals benefited from programs at Turning Points, including Community Resource Navigation, which helps individuals and families navigate crises and access essential resources; rental and utility assistance, a vital tool in preventing housing instability; free medical and dental care, which supports uninsured Manatee County residents in maintaining their health; Day Resource Services, offering hot showers, laundry, clothing and other essential basic needs; and veterans’ services, providing comprehensive housing solutions and wraparound support for those who served our nation. Visit tpmanatee.org to learn more.