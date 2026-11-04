Opening: new movie releases

A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘I Play Rocky’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Matt Dillon, Stephan James, and Tracy Letts

Director: Peter Farrelly

Rated: PG-13

The film is the true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write “Rocky” — he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told “no” at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

The film is scheduled to begin a limited theatrical release by Amazon MGM Studios on Nov. 6, expanding nationwide on Nov. 20.

‘The Cat in the Hat’

Genre: Fantasy and comedy

Cast: Bill Hader, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, and America Ferrera

Directors: Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni

Rated: PG

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don’t know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, “The Cat in the Hat” comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on Nov. 6 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

‘Wild Horse Nine’

Genre: Black comedy and political thriller

Cast: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, and Parker Posey

Director: Martin McDonagh

Rated: R

Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island’s iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris’ newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.

The film will be released theatrically by Searchlight Pictures on Nov. 6.

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’

Genre: Epic kaiju

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Min Tanaka, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masami Nagasawa, Yuki Yamada, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Jun Kunimura, Sakura Ando, and Miou Tanaka

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Rated: R

War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life.

Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant.

There is no third time. Everything ends here.

Shot entirely in Japan as the first-ever Japanese production to be filmed For IMAX, “Godzilla Minus Zero” was shot with high-definition digital cameras certified by IMAX, and optimized in sound and imagery unique to IMAX screens. The globally beloved monster returns to movie theater screens reaching greater and more terrifying heights, making “Godzilla Minus Zero” a true cinematic event not to be missed.

The film is scheduled to open on Nov. 5.

‘Club Kid’

Genre: Comedy and drama

Cast: Jordan Firstman, Reggie Absolom, Cara Delevingne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colleen Camp, Vicki Pepperdine, Nigil Whyte, Eldar Isgandarov, Saturn Risin9, Miss Benny, Alaska Riley, and Diego Calva

Director: Jordan Firstman

Rated: R

A hard-partying New York City club promoter sees his whirlwind lifestyle upended by the arrival of the 10-year-old son he never knew he had.

The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release by A24 on Nov. 6.

‘Being Heumann’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: Ruth Madeley, Mark Ruffalo, Dylan O’Brien, Rob Delaney, and Ray Fisher

Director: Sian Heder

Rated: R

They wouldn’t take Judy Heumann’s phone calls, so she took their building.

In 1977, a young disabled woman — Heumann (Ruth Madeley) — and a scrappy coalition of outsiders decide they’ve had enough. What begins as one impulsive act becomes the longest occupation of a federal building in American history, as hundreds spontaneously seize government offices and refuse to leave until the bureaucrat in their way (Mark Ruffalo) takes action. Bringing rebellion in all its forms to the hallowed halls, a movement’s accidental leaders struggle to find their path forward where none has ever been paved for them.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on Nov. 6 and will be released on Apple TV on Nov. 13.

‘Jimmy’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: KJ Apa, Jason Alexander, Max Casella, Sarah Drew, and Julian Works

Director: Aaron Burns

Rated: PG-13

“Jimmy,” the untold true story of America’s most-beloved actor and the iconic role that saved him, focuses on the most transformative season in Jimmy Stewart’s life — from winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in “The Philadelphia Story” to enlisting and becoming a combat pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the beginning of World War II. Stewart flew 20 missions over Europe, rising to the rank of colonel by the end of the war, only to return home broken and disheartened. Then George Bailey and “It’s a Wonderful Life” came calling…

The film is to be released on Nov. 6 by Fathom Entertainment.

‘Mouse’

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Cast: Sophie Okonedo, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Chloe Coleman, Tara Mallen, Beck Nolan, Iman Vellani, and David Hyde Pierce

Directors: Kelly O’Sullivan and Alex Thompson

Rated: R

When an introverted high-schooler in small-town Arkansas loses her best friend to a car accident, she forms an unexpected bond with her friend’s mother while navigating the fraught, fragile, and often funny stages of grief.

The film is scheduled to be released through Independent Film Company in limited theaters on Nov. 6, before receiving a wide release in the United States on Nov. 13.

‘Drummer Boy’

Genre: Historical musical

Cast: Joel David Smallbone, Lucas Leach, Ioan Gruffudd, Melora Hardin, Charles Esten, Beth Easdown, Iain Glen, and India Brown

Directors: Ben Smallbone and Joel David Smallbone

Rated: PG-13

As America’s fight for independence begins, a young drummer boy, an enslaved woman, and a divided family each search for freedom in a world built to deny it. With music carrying hope through battle and loss, “Drummer Boy” turns the Revolution into a deeply human story of faith, forgiveness, and the belief that no person is born to live in chains or be forgotten.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Angel Studios on Nov. 6.

‘Zi’

Genre: Experimental drama

Cast: Michelle Mao, Haley Lu Richardson, and Jin Ha

Director: Kogonada

Not rated

In Hong Kong, a young violinist named Zi (Michelle Mao) struggles with her memory while enigmatic visions of her future self haunt her. She meets a stranger named Elle (Haley Lu Richardson), whom she recognizes from these visions. Together, they spend the day walking Hong Kong’s streets and are soon joined by Min (Jin Ha), a researcher at the local neurology center. As the day turns to night and night turns to dawn, Zi must reconcile the increasingly overlapping realities of her past, present, and future selves.

The film is scheduled for a Nov. 6 release through Grasshopper Film.

‘The Last Temptation of Becky’

Genre: Action and thriller

Cast: Lulu Wilson, Neil Patrick Harris, Kate Siegel, Brandon Flynn, Catherine Walker, and James Urbaniak

Director: Jenn Wexler

Not rated

Now a CIA field agent, Becky (Lulu Wilson) goes undercover in Poland to infiltrate a family running an inn at The Wolf’s Lair, one of Hitler’s WWII bunkers. When she learns the father, Wilhelm Reuss (Neil Patrick Harris), plans to spark the Fourth Reich, Becky must stop him.

The film is set to be theatrically released on Nov. 4 by Quiver Distribution.

‘The Holiday Hitman’

Genre: Christmas and action

Cast: Nick Sagar, Ricky Norwood, Alexa Adeosun and Julio Cesar Cedillo

Director: Bradley Stryker

Not rated

Hitman Hank Carter (Nick Sagar) is trying to save his marriage with the perfect family Christmas, unfortunately for him, a hit has been put on his head, and a gang of festive bounty hunters will stop at nothing to collect the payday.

The film is scheduled to be released by Saban on Nov. 3.

For more movie news, visit www.TampaBayBeacons.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is the Beacons’ entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.