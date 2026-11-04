Renewable Natural Gas facility breaks ground at landfill

Manatee County joined Nopetro Energy, Johnson Controls and Mead & Hunt on Oct. 9 to break ground on a $50 million Renewable Natural Gas facility at the Lena Road Landfill, the first project of its kind on Florida’s west coast.

Once operational, the facility is expected to eliminate emissions equivalent to 5.3 million gallons of gasoline annually, power more than 4,500 homes each year and deliver a carbon reduction impact comparable to roughly 22,000 acres of forest.

The facility at 3333 Lena Road will capture and purify landfill methane for delivery through existing pipelines, supplying a cleaner fuel option for buses and trucks. It is being built on approximately 1 acre of the county’s 1,170-acre landfill property.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the official start of construction on the project, first announced in November 2025, with operations expected to commence in 2027. It featured an unveiling of new site renderings and additional project details, alongside remarks from key stakeholders behind the development.

“Today is an exciting day for Nopetro and for Manatee County as we’re turning something that was once considered waste into a valuable energy resource for Florida,” said Jorge Herrera, CEO of Nopetro Energy. “We’re taking landfill gas that would otherwise be wasted, turning it into renewable natural gas and putting it into the pipeline to serve Florida’s transportation needs. We’re proud to bring that investment to Manatee County and to be building a project that will deliver value for years to come.”

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is made from organic waste, such as the material that breaks down in landfills. Instead of letting the gas produced by these materials go to waste, it can be captured, cleaned and used as fuel. RNG provides a way to turn waste into a useful source of energy, turning something that was once considered a liability into a community asset.

Owned and operated by Nopetro, the facility will capture methane gas from the landfill, produced as buried waste decomposes, and upgrade it into high-quality RNG, a carbon net-neutral fuel. The captured biogas will undergo a purification process before being injected into existing pipeline infrastructure, delivering a domestic, affordable and cleaner fuel option for buses and trucks while helping improve local air quality.

“By turning waste into worth, this project transforms a landfill byproduct into a valuable community asset,” said Patrick Shea, utilities director for Manatee County. “It is an innovative example of how Manatee County can deliver services responsibly by developing practical, forward-thinking ways to create value from the infrastructure and resources we already manage.”

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 4,500 Florida homes each year while eliminating emissions equivalent to 5.3 million gallons of gasoline, an amount equivalent to the carbon captured by approximately 22,000 acres of forest.

The Manatee County project expands Nopetro’s existing renewable energy platform, which includes its first landfill gas-to-RNG facility in Vero Beach, and 15 RNG fueling stations across the state.

“Every day, material comes through these gates that has reached the end of its useful life. But beneath it all is landfill gas that still has value,” said Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse. “Why waste it? Through this partnership, methane produced here will be captured, cleaned and transformed into renewable natural gas that can move through existing pipelines and ultimately be used as fuel.”

Nopetro has partnered with Johnson Controls, which provided preliminary design, engineering and strategic consulting for the RNG facility and will deliver measurement and verification services for the duration of the project.

“We’re proud to serve as a strategic partner and provide deep technology expertise from the beginning of this effort to help the county evaluate and advance this opportunity,” said Charles McGinnis, vice president of sales and development for North America, Sustainable Infrastructure at Johnson Controls. “Through the 20-year energy savings performance contract, the county will unlock a new source of revenue and cut carbon emissions while freeing up capital to invest in key public infrastructure.”

The agreement includes third-party measurement and verification of system performance while creating more than $800,000 in annual revenue for the county, with potential for additional revenue growth of up to $2.1 million. Mead & Hunt, an engineering, procurement and construction services firm, is responsible for designing and constructing the facility.

“Mead & Hunt is proud to be the Engineer, Procurement, Constructor (EPC) partner for this unique project,” said Jeff VanVoorhis, vice president of EPC Project Development at Mead & Hunt.

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