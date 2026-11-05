American Stage to present ‘provocative and absurd’ Steve Martin comedy

ST. PETERSBURG — “Meteor Shower,” presented by American Stage Theatre as part of its 49th season, will open on Nov. 4 in the Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg.

Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.

The second production of the season for American Stage, “Meteor Shower” comes fresh on the heels of their record-breaking production of “A Night with Janis Joplin,” which proved to be their highest-grossing post-pandemic show. Written by acclaimed comedian Steve Martin, this razor-sharp comedy is about marriage, desire, and the strange forces that pull people together — and tear them apart.

Norm and Corky host a dinner party for their new friends, Gerald and Laura, to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But their guests are anything but ordinary — funny, unpredictable, and seemingly determined to unravel their hosts simply for the thrill of it. As the meteors streak overhead and cocktails flow, reality begins to bend, civility dissolves, and the evening spirals into gleeful absurdity. “Meteor Shower” is recommended for ages 16 and older for mature language and adult themes.

This production runs through Nov. 22 with two special performances: one featuring a post-show talkback following the 7 p.m. performance on Thursday, Nov. 12; and an ASL Night for the 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 14.

As part of Pinellas County Theatre Week, the final week of performances will be subject to a buy one-get-one ticket deal that can be found on Tampa Bay Arts Passport’s website at https://tbartspassport.com/theatre-week.

Norm will be played by Michael Gregory, who is making his American Stage debut alongside returning artists Cynthia Beckert as Corky, Dylan Barlowe as Gerald, and Darilyn Castillo as Laura. They are joined by Troy Brooks as Swing for both Norm and Gerald, and Jemier Jenkins as Swing for both Corky and Laura.

Anthony Gervais, American Stage’s interim artistic director, will be taking on the directorial duties and sound designing the show.

“‘Meteor Shower’ is hilarious, wild, provocative, and absurd — all things you would expect from Steve Martin,” Gervais said. “It also has a surprising amount of heart, and beautiful insights into love and partnerships. This combination of humor and heart is what drew me to the piece. It’s both tender and laugh-out-loud funny, which is a formula for a lovely night at the theater.”

The creative team is rounded out by Chloe Marie Dipaola, production stage manager; Summer Dawn Wallace, intimacy choreographer; Alexander Whittenberg, scenic designer; Mario Gonzalez, lighting designer; Macy Smith, costume designer; Tyrese Pope, sound technician; Marcus Wehby, props designer; Troy Brooks, SFX/makeup designer; William San Giacomo, master electrician; Skylar Jay, scenic artist; Thad Engle, technical director; Kylie Knickerbocker, interim costume shop manager; Leo Dougherty, stagecraft fellow); Lucy Hart, assistant stage management fellow; and Sarah Donnelly, costume and wardrobe fellow.