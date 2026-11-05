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Mayor and Larry Bell Event participants pose near the gazebo at the 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk.

Mayor and Larry Bell Event participants pose near the gazebo at the 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk. [ Photos SUBMITTED ]

Around town: Belleair news briefs

By Tampa Bay Beacons

1 hour ago

2026 Bluffs Wine Walk draws record crowd

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association says its Oct. 24 Bluffs Wine Walk was likely its largest yet, drawing several thousand residents and visitors to Belleair Bluffs.

The annual event featured about 90 vendors and businesses, live entertainment, wine tastings for ticket holders and family activities.

“The growth we’ve seen over the past several years is incredible,” said Larry Bell, the association’s president. “We’ve continued expanding the event year after year, increasing our ticket capacity to 1,800 to accommodate the growing interest. And that doesn’t even include the spouses, friends, families and visitors who come out to enjoy the festivities.”

Bell estimated several thousand people attended throughout the day.

2 Mayor Chris Arbutine, Past President Bonnie Trembulak and President Larry Bell - Community members gather near the gazebo and live-music area.
2 Mayor Chris Arbutine, Past President Bonnie Trembulak and President Larry Bell - Community members gather near the gazebo and live-music area. [ Photos SUBMITTED ]

“Everywhere you looked, people were enjoying themselves, supporting local businesses, listening to live music and spending time together,” he said. “Even the playground was full.”

A standout attraction was the Pink Champagne Bus, with pink velvet seating and air conditioning. Organizers estimate it gave about 200 rides during the event, compared with about 15 on the trolley service used previously.

Performers included Alex Whalen of NBC’s “The Voice” and the band Smart Monkeys. The traditional community hog roast was another highlight, with the hogs donated by The Silver Queen and Powered By Belltech.

Bluffs Wine Walk Bonnie and Larry celebrate among local vendor tents.
Bluffs Wine Walk Bonnie and Larry celebrate among local vendor tents. [ Photos SUBMITTED ]

Philanthropy Education Opportunity chapter raises funds for young ladies

Philanthropy Education Opportunity chapter hosted its annual bingo fundraiser at the Belleair country club on October 18. Funds raised support young ladies with educational scholarships. The PEO began in 1869 and now has 5500 chapters worldwide.

Philanthropy Education Opportunity chapter(PEO) had their annual bingo fundraiser at the Belleair country club on October 18.
Philanthropy Education Opportunity chapter(PEO) had their annual bingo fundraiser at the Belleair country club on October 18. [ Photos SUBMITTED ]
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