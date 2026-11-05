Around town: Belleair news briefs

2026 Bluffs Wine Walk draws record crowd

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association says its Oct. 24 Bluffs Wine Walk was likely its largest yet, drawing several thousand residents and visitors to Belleair Bluffs.

The annual event featured about 90 vendors and businesses, live entertainment, wine tastings for ticket holders and family activities.

“The growth we’ve seen over the past several years is incredible,” said Larry Bell, the association’s president. “We’ve continued expanding the event year after year, increasing our ticket capacity to 1,800 to accommodate the growing interest. And that doesn’t even include the spouses, friends, families and visitors who come out to enjoy the festivities.”

Bell estimated several thousand people attended throughout the day.

“Everywhere you looked, people were enjoying themselves, supporting local businesses, listening to live music and spending time together,” he said. “Even the playground was full.”

A standout attraction was the Pink Champagne Bus, with pink velvet seating and air conditioning. Organizers estimate it gave about 200 rides during the event, compared with about 15 on the trolley service used previously.

Performers included Alex Whalen of NBC’s “The Voice” and the band Smart Monkeys. The traditional community hog roast was another highlight, with the hogs donated by The Silver Queen and Powered By Belltech.

Philanthropy Education Opportunity chapter raises funds for young ladies

Philanthropy Education Opportunity chapter hosted its annual bingo fundraiser at the Belleair country club on October 18. Funds raised support young ladies with educational scholarships. The PEO began in 1869 and now has 5500 chapters worldwide.