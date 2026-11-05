Around town: Clearwater news briefs

Cancer society, Habitat dedicate home for cancer survivor

Amanda Bergmann and her two daughters, Riley and Hannah, pose in front of their new Habitat home during a dedication ceremony on Oct. 23. The home was built in Lealman by Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside along with the support of the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and several local and national businesses.

The idea for the partnership emerged from conversations between Mike Sutton, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside, and Helen Wesley, executive chair of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Tampa Bay and president & CEO of TECO Peoples Gas. Together, they envisioned an event that would bring women together through service, philanthropy, leadership, and community impact.