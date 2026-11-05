Around town: Largo news briefs

Largo commission marks park funding, library volunteers

LARGO — City commissioners spotlighted state funding for a nature park, library volunteers and local government at their Oct. 20 meeting.

The city received a ceremonial check from the Florida Legislature for the second phase of the McGough Nature Park boardwalk replacement project. With backing from state Rep. Berny Jacques and state Sen. Nick DiCeglie, the project received $560,000 in state money, covering about 70% of reconstruction costs.

Mayor Woody Brown thanked Jacques and DiCeglie for championing the funding.

McGough Nature Park, along the Intracoastal Waterway, is one of Largo’s three nature parks. Known locally as “Turtle Park,” it is home to aquatic turtles, tortoises and nonreleasable raptors, including great horned owls, hawks and Sarge the bald eagle. The park draws about 182,000 visitors a year, and city officials said the funding will improve accessibility and help preserve it.

The commission also proclaimed Oct. 18-24 National Friends of Libraries Week, honoring the volunteers of the Friends of the Largo Library.

Assistant Library Director Geri Remming said the group’s book sales, donations and volunteer-run bookstore help pay for building projects, e-resources, programs and events for patrons of all ages.

Commissioners also proclaimed Oct. 19-25 Florida City Government Week. The annual observance, coordinated by the Florida League of Cities, is meant to engage residents in municipal government.

Flood protection work earns Largo residents insurance discount

LARGO — Residents with federal flood insurance will save more on their premiums after the city earned a higher rating for its flood-risk reduction efforts, city officials said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency moved Largo from Class 6 to Class 5 in its Community Rating System, which rewards communities for floodplain management. The change raises the discount on National Flood Insurance Program policies from 20% to 25% for policies issued or renewed on or after Oct. 1.

“This discount is real money back in residents’ pockets, and it comes from work that often happens out of public view,” City Manager John Curp said. “Our team members inspect drainage systems, meet with homeowners about protecting their property, review building plans, and keep our community informed before storm season.”

Policyholders do not need to take any action; the discount is applied automatically at issuance or renewal. It does not apply to private flood insurance.

Student achievement

Colby Roe, of Largo, has been named to Adelphi University’s Spring 2026 semester Dean’s List.