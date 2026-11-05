Around town: North Pinellas news briefs

Three-day golf event aids local charities

DUNEDIN — A three-day member/guest golf event hosted by the Dunedin Golf Club Foundation benefited the Christmas Gift Fund for children in Dunedin and the Dunedin Youth Golf program run at the golf course by assistant pro Dave Williams.

City Manager Jennifer Bramley got the Oct. 22-24 event started with a tee shot on Thursday afternoon. Commissioner Rob Walker participated as a guest.

About 60 members and their guests played 45 holes over three days with some of the best weather Dunedin can provide. Thirty teams won prizes and there were prizes for Closest to the Pin on every par 3 each day. Brightway Insurance sponsored a Hole in One prize on both Friday and Saturday.

Title Sponsors were RE/MAX Elite Real Estate and Elite Mortgage. Other sponsors included The Highland House, Access One Lock Service, Brightway Insurance, Lucky Lobster Co., Stirling Wine, Lanes Lemonade, RE/MAX Realtor, Jamie Koharski, and the Dunedin Men’s Golf Association.

Buddy Brew opens 2nd Pinellas café

PALM HARBOR — Buddy Brew Coffee has opened its newest café inside Sprouts Farmers Market in Palm Harbor. The opening marks Buddy Brew’s second café in Pinellas County and 15th location overall.

“Opening our second café in Pinellas County marks an exciting milestone for Buddy Brew,” said Susan Ward, co-founder and president of Buddy Brew Coffee. “Palm Harbor has such a strong sense of community, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to become part of it. We look forward to welcoming our new neighbors, sharing exceptional coffee and creating a gathering place that brings people together.”

The Palm Harbor café will offer Buddy Brew’s full menu of handcrafted espresso beverages, cold brew, matcha, smoothies, seasonal specialty drinks, fresh pastries, and breakfast and lunch selections.

Volunteers sought for Tarpon Springs city boards

The city of Tarpon Springs is seeking resident volunteers to serve on several city advisory boards and committees. The following boards and committees are particularly in need of applicants:

• Board of Adjustment & Appeals

• Budget Advisory Committee

• Code Enforcement Board

• Marine Commerce Committee

• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

• Planning and Zoning Board

• Public Art Committee

• Sustainability Committee

Advisory boards typically meet once per month on designated dates and times. Applicants must be residents of the city of Tarpon Springs to be eligible for appointment.

Information about all city advisory boards and committees, including their responsibilities and an application form, is available on the city’s website https://www.ctsfl.us/219/Appointed-Boards-Committees

For more information, contact the City Clerk and Collector’s Office at 727-942-5614.