Dunedin Fine Art Center to host open house

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center will host its annual open house on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event offers an opportunity to explore DFAC’s studios, meet instructors, discover upcoming classes, shop for unique holiday gifts, and experience the diverse artwork on display throughout the art center. The Dunedin Fine Art Center is at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.

Whether visitors are looking to try a new creative pursuit, find handmade gifts, or enjoy an afternoon surrounded by art, the open house offers a welcoming introduction to everything DFAC has to offer. Guests can meet DFAC faculty, see creativity in action, and learn about classes and workshops for all ages and skill levels. From painting and ceramics to photography, jewelry-making, digital art, and more, DFAC provides opportunities for beginners and experienced artists alike. Led by practicing artists and professionals, its programs encourage creative exploration in well-equipped studios designed to support learning and artistic growth. DFAC has been voted Best Art Classes year after year in the Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best awards.

The open house is a great opportunity to learn about DFAC membership and its benefits. Those who are already members can stop by to check their current membership status and make sure they’re taking advantage of their benefits.

The open house also offers a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping. A special clay sale will feature unique ceramic creations, while the popular “Deck the Halls & Walls Holiday Show” showcases original artwork and more than a thousand handmade ornaments created by artists. Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind pieces and find thoughtful gifts while supporting local artists and the creative community.

Art lovers can also explore four additional exhibitions and a children’s exhibition on display throughout DFAC. Together, the exhibitions highlight a range of artistic styles, perspectives, and creative voices, offering visitors plenty to discover throughout the building.

For information, visit www.dfac.org.