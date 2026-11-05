Flood coalition highlights funding tools for Belleair Bluff

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — On Oct. 19, the Belleair Bluffs City Commission held its final meeting prior to Election Day, where the board heard a couple of presentations, announced a pair of proclamations and handled several housekeeping items during the 90-minute session.

After recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and National First Responders Day, Kate Wesner, the Florida director of the American Flood Coalition, spoke about the city’s three-year involvement with AFC, a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that’s dedicated to “protecting communities from higher seas, stronger storms and more frequent flooding,” according to its website.

“I work to really understand the challenges of local governments, specifically small local governments, and try to understand what you all need to address your flooding challenges,” Wesner said.

She explained how the AFC is comprised of “local governments, business leaders, military, civic groups, members of Congress and members of the Senate who want to advance resiliency across the country,” and her role is to “get a good feel for what’s going on at the local level and see if there’s ways to improve” any issues at the state and federal level.

Wesner, who is based in Jupiter, said based on her research from traveling the state the main priority for many Florida communities is finding funding for flood assistance projects.

“The No. 1 obstacle I hear from staff and elected officials is, we need more money and where can we find money to do these projects,” she said, noting AFC created the Flood Funding Finder, an open-access website that lists “all the different grants the federal government offers that could pay for flooding projects.”

She said the federal government’s website has proven “too cumbersome” for local officials to navigate, “so we created this tool, and it makes it very easy to match grants to what you’re looking to do. It’s a website to connect you to federal grants” that is updated monthly.

Additionally, Wesner said the coalition created a guide with help from climate specialists from the Netherlands “that puts together the best flood solutions from around the globe,” including Florida.

“This will make it very simple to match your needs,” she said of their Adaptation for All guide.

Wesner also announced that thanks to the city’s National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, rating Bluffs residents in the special flood hazard area received a 15% discount on flood insurance rates.

“Every city or county has an option to participate or not participate,” she said. “So, thank you for your efforts and your staff’s efforts to do that work.”

For more information on the American Flood Coalition, visit floodcoalition.org.

City loses magistrate hearing on overgrown bamboo

A long-running dispute with local property owners Frank and Teresa Hibbard regarding overgrown bamboo resulted in a recent loss for the city of Belleair Bluffs following a special magistrate hearing on the issue. Frank Hibbard is the former mayor of the city of Clearwater.

But Mayor Chris Arbutine disputed the notion that the city took an “L” on the controversial item.

City Administrator Debra Sullivan said the city “did not prevail” in the longstanding bamboo dispute following a five-hour magistrate meeting held in early September.

“We worked really hard,” Sullivan said. “But we did not prevail on that case.”

Despite the magistrate ruling the extremely tall bamboo, which neighbors complained was dropping leaves and debris onto the other side of the fence, was legal, the mayor said the result actually represented a win.

“I really believe that the city did prevail in the end,” Arbutine said. “Because we had a complaint, from many residents. We took a look at the situation ... and we cited the owner, who then became kind of belligerent to everyone, forcing it to go to the special magistrate rather than having residents suing each other.”

He said since the dispute first arose a couple of years ago, the original resident sold the property to a new one, “who then claimed he didn’t know anything about it at all. So, it truly was a situation where we didn’t know who’s right or who’s wrong here.”

Arbutine said the process proved to be informative and enlightening for everyone involved.

“I would say we prevailed,” he said. “Because we looked at it, we pragmatically assessed the situation, we filed an ordinance violation. ... We did a lot of research, and we spent a lot of money, but we didn’t spend it supporting one person or another. We spent it trying to figure out what is the right outcome for the situation.

“We avoided a lot of costly lawsuits, and a lot of hurt feelings between everyone,” Arbutine added.

“So, I’m not going to claim that one as an ‘L.’ I think that’s a victory for Belleair Bluffs, not a loss.”

Housekeeping items receive unanimous approval

The Oct. 19 agenda contained several items that required little discussion and passed by 5-0 votes.

In addition to approving an ordinance designed to allow wing walls, or structures that protect generators, air conditioning units and other outdoor apparatus, in setback areas without requiring a variance, the board, acting as the Local Planning Agency, also approved an ordinance regarding regulating building heights in residential districts.

“Both ordinances were unanimously recommended to be approved” by the Planning Board, City Attorney Tom Trask said, and the commissioners ultimately agreed with the board’s recommendations.

Also, Mayor Chris Arbutine officially proclaimed March 9 as the date of the city’s next municipal election, noting the qualifying period would run from Monday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 16.

During their Oct. 5 meeting Arbutine, along with commissioners Suzy Sofer and Karen Rafferty, announced their intentions to run for the three open seats, and City Clerk Alexis Silcox said the candidates that qualified would be announced during the Nov. 16 commission meeting.

Rafferty was recently named the second vice president for the Suncoast League of Cities.