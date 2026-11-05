Letters: Church offers thanks for community support

Community partners and member support restored church roof after 2024 hurricanes

Following the damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Mt. Moriah AME Church membership is applauding the successful installation of the new roof thanks to the generosity of local churches, community stakeholders, the members, and residents who together supported this cause.

The storm damage threatened more than a building. It challenged the place of worship, fellowship, outreach, and community service. Through donations, prayers, and acts of kindness, supporters helped ensure that the church could continue its mission and ministry, said Carmen Lake, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Trustee Affairs of Mt. Moriah AME Church.

“We are deeply grateful for every individual and church, that answered the call when we needed help most,” said Pastor Walter J. Lassiter, II. “This new roof is more than a restoration project. It is a testament to God’s faithfulness working through a caring and compassionate community.”

Steward pro tem, Ruben Richardson, Trustee, Charles Driver, and Steward, John Lake added, “The overwhelming support we received reminded us that we are stronger together. Every gift, no matter the size, made a difference and helped bring this project to completion. We thank each of our partners for standing with us during this challenging time.”

Mt. Moriah extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone who contributed to the recovery effort. Because of your generosity, our congregation can continue serving families, supporting neighbors, and providing a welcoming place of worship for years to come.

We are deeply grateful to the staff of Kontos Roofing for their understanding, flexibility, and commitment to our congregation as we raised the funding necessary to complete our roof replacement project.

From our church family, says Carmen Lake, THANK YOU for helping us renew, restore, and move forward with HOPE; we are GRATEFUL!

Pastor, Walter J. Lassiter, II

Steward pro tem, Ruben Richardson

Steward, John Lake, Jr.

Trustee Chairman, Charles Driver