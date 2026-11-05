Looking ahead: A&E concerts and events

PINELLAS

Clearwater

• “The Cottage,” through Dec. 13, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $60 including tax. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

• Classic Albums Live: AC/DC, Highway to Hell; Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Keith Harkin, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.87. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• The Phil Collins Story, Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $51.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Bill Pettifer, Nov. 6-7, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Griffin House, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Brian Kilmeade, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $75.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• The Florida Orchestra: Ginastera’s Harp Concerto; Sunday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Emo Orchestra with The Spill Canvas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $50.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Paula Cole, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Brad Williams, Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• O.A.R., Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $52.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Erik Lewin, Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m., at Clearwater Comedy Club, 483 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.clearwatercomedyclub.com.

• Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert; Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Sam Robbins, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

• Floyd Nation, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Here Come the Mummies, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage; Sunday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

• Reggae Sound Splash with The Legendary Wailers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Dunedin

• Art Harvest, Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Parking is $5. Visit clearwater-dunedin.jl.org/support-us/art-harvest/.

• Dunedin Wines the Blues, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2 to 10 p.m., in Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. The event is free. VIP tickets are available for purchase. Visit winesthebluesdunedin.com.

• Dunedin Celtic Festival, Saturday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Tickets are $20 in advance and $27 at the gate. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.

• Celtic Conundrum, Saturday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• The Whispering Tree, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Max Hatt & Edda Glass, Friday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Aaron English & Sean Taylor, Friday, March 27, 7 p.m., at Coastal Lifestyle House Concerts, 1242 Taylor Ave., Dunedin. Admission is a $25 donation which goes directly to the artist. RSVP required. For information and to RSVP, visit www.CoastalLifestyleConcerts.com.

• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Gulfport

• “The 39 Steps,” Nov. 12-22, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• Dead Set: A Very Jerry Christmas; Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $23.66. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Fourth annual Very Jerry Christmas featuring Dead Set Florida, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Visit gratefultix.com.

• “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Jan. 14-24, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings, Friday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Hot Tonic Orchestra, Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $35. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “Drinking Habits,” March 11-21, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• The Divas of the ’70s and ’80s, Friday, April 9, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30.52. Visit mygulfport.us/events/.

• Vince Converse & Hot Tonic, Saturday, April 17, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $30. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• JP Soars & The Red Hots, Saturday, April 24, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Friday, May 14, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• “The Golden Girls Musical Parody,” June 10-20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

• We May Be Right: The Music of Billy Joel; Saturday, June 26, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $50. Visit www.barrelhousetalent.com/tickets.

• Summer One Acts 2027, July 8-18, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the box office. Visit gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

Largo

• “Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre; Nov. 6-15, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $33. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• The second annual Rockin’ for Heroes weekend concert featuring Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and The Derek Stoner Band; Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m., at the Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094, 14450 Walsingham Road, Largo. Tickets start at $39.19. Visit Eventbrite.com.

• The Sunkicks, Nov. 27-29, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Death by Chocolate, Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Christmas with the King, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $25. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• A Big Band Christmas featuring the 10 O’Clock Band; Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $20. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• An Ozzie and Harriet Christmas with the Nelsons, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• “The Nutcracker,” presented by Coastal Ballet of Florida, Dec. 19-20, at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $35. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Jen Kramer’s Magical New Year, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Puppy Pals Live, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $15. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• The Kingston Trio, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $35. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

• Special EFX featuring Chieli Minucci, Saturday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $30. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

Palm Harbor

• Graeson Mcgaha, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

• Palm Harbor Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 21-22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Basile, Jan. 22-23, at Snappers Grill & Comedy Club, 36657 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor. Tickets start $22.50. Visit www.snappersgrill.com.

Pinellas Park

• The Honky Tonk Chicks, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $21.64. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Divas3, Saturday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $21.64. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Dwight Icenhower, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Come What May: A Tribute to Moulin Rouge; Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Live From Earth: Pat Benatar & Beyond; Saturday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Get Down On It: A Tribute to Kool & The Gang; Saturday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Voices of Rock, Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• MJ The Illusion: Prince of Pop Tribute; Saturday, March 27, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Eric Clapton Experience, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Shades of Buble: A Tribute to Michael Buble; Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Caribbean Chillers Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Saturday, June 12, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Sounds of Soul: Motown & Beyond; Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Beautiful Loser: Tribute to Bob Seger; Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Bee Gees Now, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Boss Project: Tribute to Bruce Springsteen; Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• Red Corvette: A Tribute to Prince; Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

• The Edge Effect Presents Icons: The Show; Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $22.47. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.

Safety Harbor

• The Black Honkeys, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Coco Montoya, Sunday, Nov. 8, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mikel Paris, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Jeriko Turnpike, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Crooked Thumb Brewery, 555 10th Ave. S., Safety Harbor. Visit crookedthumbbrew.com.

• Ariella and Nicolaas, Sunday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mike Zito, Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Lowdown Brass Band, Saturday, Dec. 5, 4:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Selwyn Birchwood, Sunday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Sugaray Rayford, Friday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Kelli Baker, Sunday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Tinsley Ellis, Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

• Mary Gauthier, Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

St. Pete Beach

• Carmen Ciricillo, Nov. 4-7, at Coconuts Comedy Club, Tradewinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-360-5653, email coconutscc@aol.com, or visit coconutscomedyclubs.com.

• Chris Robinson, Nov. 6-7, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Jake Clark, Nov. 13-14, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Erica Lederman, Nov. 20-21, 8:0 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Kevin Deane, Nov. 27-28, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Paul Farahvar, Dec. 4-5, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Visit www.sikpromotions.com.

• Tayler Yarish, Dec. 11-12, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Tal Almog, Dec. 18-19, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Sean Harper, Saturday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Nick Giasullo, Jan. 8-9, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Lance Weiss, Jan. 15-16, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Mark Christopher, Jan. 22-23, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Clay Miles, Jan. 29-30, at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Sharon Simon, Feb. 5-6, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Jenna Kim Jones, Feb. 12-13, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Alonzo Brock, Feb. 19-20, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Nik Macik, Feb. 26-27, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Carmen Vallone, March 5-6, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Lando Gonzalez, March 19-20, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Stephen Henry, April 9-10, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Luke Thayer, April 30-May 1, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Lance Weiss, May 21-22, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Wes Johnson, June 11-12, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Jordan B., June 18-19, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

• Drew Davis, June 25-26, 8:30 p.m., at Sunshine City Comedy Club, 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Tickets are $20. Call 727-435-0327 or visit www.sunshinecitycomedyclub.com.

St. Petersburg

• “The Architecture of The Dalí,” through April 18, 2027, at The Dalí Museum, One Dalí Boulevard, St. Petersburg. Visit TheDali.org.

• “New African Masquerades: Artistic Innovations and Collaborations,” through Jan. 3, at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Visit mfastpete.org.

• “Meteor Shower,” Nov. 4-22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.

• Trivium, Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $63.15. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Greensky Bluegrass, Friday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $47.70. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• “The Da Vinci Code,” Nov. 6-Dec. 6, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Ginastera’s Harp Concerto; Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• “Kay WalkingStick: Hudson River School,” Nov. 7-March 21, at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Visit thejamesmuseum.org.

• Wednesday, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.76. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Brook & The Bluff, Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.14. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Mannheim Steamroller, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $67.05. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Judah & The Lion, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $45.65. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Altons, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $26.67. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

• Lenny Pearce, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Deer Tick, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.27. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

• David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $60.35. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Paul Oakenfold & The Crystal Method, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.93. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• UB40, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

• The Wrecks, Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Periphery, Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $51.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Bleood, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $138.96. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Revivalists, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: Inside the Music — Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier; Thursday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• A Magical Cirque Christmas, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $37.65. Visit themahaffey.com.

• St. Pete Country Fest, Nov. 20-22, at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. A general admission 3-day ticket starts as $198.79. Visit stpetecountryfest.com.

• The Florida Orchestra: The Blue Danube & Beyond; Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Spafford, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.18. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• Professor Brian Cox: Emergence; Sunday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

• Buzzcocks, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.69. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

• The inaugural Sunscreen Fantastic Fest and Comic-Con, Saturday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m., at Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Vendor area access is free. A film festival day pass is $25. Visit festaiv.com/festival/sunscreen-fantastic-fest.

Seminole

• Almighty Queen, Friday, Nov. 6, 6-9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole. Free. Visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.

Tarpon Springs

• Frontiers: Tribute to Journey; Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• CountryLIVE, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Flip Flop Opera: From Page to Stage; Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” Dec. 11-13, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Rocky Mountain Christmas: John Denver Musical Tribute featuring Ted Vigil, Sunday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney; Saturday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul, Friday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Deathtrap,” Jan. 15-24, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Voices of Rock, Sunday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Double Duran, Sunday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Icons & Divas with Jene Caramielo, Sunday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• For the Love of Tarpon Springs, Friday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Rhinestone Cowgirls, Friday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton; Friday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Flip Flop Opera: Puccini’s Tosca; Sunday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• The Tamburitzans, Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• The Sensational Soul Cruisers: Destination Soultown; Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Phat Cat Swinger, Sunday, March 14, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Tarpon Springs Fine Arts Festival on the Bayou, Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 100 Beekman Lane in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• “Elvis Has Left the Building,” April 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker, Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago; Friday, April 16, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $45. Visit tarponarts.org.

• The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals, Sunday, May 2, 3 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $49. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Ticket to the Moon: The ELO Experience; Saturday, May 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39. Visit tarponarts.org.

• Flip Flop Opera: Broadway; Sunday, May 16, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Vanya & Sonia & Marsha & Spike,” June 11-13, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

• “Birthday Club,” July 16-25, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit tarponarts.org.

HILLSBOROUGH

Plant City

• Makaylah Karlson, Saturday, Nov. 7, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Dean Johanesen, Sunday, Nov. 8, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Kimi Tortuga, Friday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Jason Stallworth, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Barcode, Sunday, Nov. 15, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Lanny Z, Saturday, Nov. 21, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Tyler Dusek, Sunday, Nov. 22, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Melissa Lee, Friday, Nov. 27, 6 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Dean Johanesen, Saturday, Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

• Andy Heath, Sunday, Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m., at Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com.

Ruskin

• Girls Night Out Comedy, Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• Charlie Morris Band with TC Carr, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• Paul Gavin Quartet, Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• The Mark Moultrup Trio with James Suggs, Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

• The Jimmy Adler Band, Saturday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit firehouseculturalcenter.org.

Tampa

• “Misery,” through Nov. 8, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.40. Visit strazcenter.org.

• “Hamilton,” through Nov. 8, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $85. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Ryan Goodcase, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $37.25. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• Scoochie Boochie, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Nov. 5-22, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $67.20. Visit strazcenter.org.

• The Florida Orchestra: Ginastera’s Harp Concerto; Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $28. Visit floridaorchestra.org.

• Rickey Smiley, Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $63. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Ryan Sickler, Nov. 6-7, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $29. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Ed Sheeran, Saturday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $92.90. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Luke Severeid, Sunday, Nov. 7, 10:30 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Matt McCusker, Sunday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit tampatheatre.org.

• Lamont Landers, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $25.03 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

• Cash Money & No Limit Tour featuring Birdman and Master P, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $83.65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Trapt, Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m., at the Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.95. Visit www.facebook.com/brassmugtampa/.

• Rehash, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $31.24. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

• Butch Thomas with Elias Tona, Sunday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m., at the Mainstage Theatre at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor campus, 1411 E. 11th Ave. Tickets start at $30. Visit tampajazzclub.com.

• Tampa Bay Symphony: “Wild Kingdom and Swan Dances,” Sunday, Nov. 8, 2:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Victoria Monét, Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Rush, Monday, Nov. 9; and Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $113.10. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Wynonna Judd, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $74.60. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Il Volo, Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $72.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Bowling for Soup, Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $46.75. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

• “Annie,” Nov. 12-22, in TECO Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Visit strazcenter.org.

• Doja Cat, Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $74.95. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

• Sam Morrow, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $19.75 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

Wesley Chapel

• JoseNotJuan & Nana Rodriguez, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• DC Benny, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 and 9:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• The Magic of Eric Eaton, Nov. 13-14, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Shaun Murphy, Nov. 19-21, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Comedy Magician Niels Sayers, Saturday, Nov. 28, 6:30 and 9 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Shawty Shawty, Sunday, Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Erik Lewin, Dec. 3-5, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Paul Morrissey, Dec. 10-Dec. 12, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Michael Winslow, Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 and 9 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $28.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Kelly “KDubb” Walker, Sunday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

• Chris Cope, Dec. 31-Jan. 3, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Tickets start at $23.80. Call 813-960-1197 or visit sidesplitterscomedy.com.

PASCO

Dade City

• Bay Area Renaissance Festival, Feb. 6-March 21, at the festival grounds, 12838 Auton Road, Dade City. Visit bayarearenfest.com.

Hudson

• “Dear Evan Hansen,” through Nov. 15, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• Karen Hester as Dolly Parton, Nov. 20-21, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” Nov. 27-Dec. 24, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• New Year’s Brass: Brass Transit; Thursday, Dec. 31, noon and 8 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Lionel Richie Songbook, Jan. 8-9, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Jan. 15-Feb. 21, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• Charity Lockhart: A Tribute to Whitney & Aretha, Sunday, Feb. 14, noon and 6 p.m., at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• The Fortunate Sons: Creedence Clearwater Revival; Feb. 26-27, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

• “Les Misérables,” March 5-April 11, at Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Tickets start at $79. Visit suncoastbroadway.com.

New Port Richey

• “Noises Off,” Nov. 6-15, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Kick the Bucket List Comedy Show, Saturday, Nov. 28, 3 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 10-20, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• New Year’s Burlesque, Thursday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• Two Voices: Eirinn Abu and Pedro Alfonso, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $31. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Feb. 19-28, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” March 26-April 4, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

• “The Producers,” June 4-13, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.

Port Richey

• J.R. Lewis, Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• The Fulcos, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• The Jayar Mack Band, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• 12 Strings and a Fiddle, Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

• Michael Allman & Mark Shane: Blues for Christmas; Thursday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m., at Whiskey River on the Water, 5245 Limestone Drive, Port Richey. Visit www.facebook.com/WhiskeyRiverOntheWater.

HERNANDO

Brooksville

• Michael Allman Band, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Beer for my Horses, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• The Pure Zeppelin Experience, Saturday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• The Sting Police, Friday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

• Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel, Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., at Sparacia Witherell Family Winery & Vineyard, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. Tickets start at $30.37. Visit www.facebook.com/sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.

Masaryktown

• Shattered Rock Band, Saturday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., at Masaryk Winery, 19125 Phillips Road, Masaryktown. Visit www.facebook.com/masarykwinery/events.

Spring Hill

• Carmen Ciricillo, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “The Game’s Afoot,” Nov. 20-Dec. 6, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Candy Cane Chaos 2,” Dec. 17-20, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $22.07. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “She Loves Me,” Jan. 15-24, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Dueling Pianos, Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Social Security,” Feb. 19-March 7, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Lucky Stiff,” March 26-April 4, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• “Rumors,” April 22-May 9, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $28. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• The Orlando Rat Pack, Saturday, June 19, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Nearly Diamond, Saturday, July 221, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

• Liverpool Live, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Tickets are $35. Visit stagewestplayhouse.org.

MANATEE

Anna Maria

• “Silent Sky,” Nov. 12-22, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “Prescription for Murder,” Jan. 7-24, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “‘Til Beth Do Us Part,” March 4-21, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

• “Social Security,” May 6-16, at the Island Players, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. Tickets are $28. Visit www.theislandplayers.org.

Bradenton

• Mike Pinto, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Mike Feeney, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets start at $23 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• “Oklahoma,” Nov. 6-8, 7:30 p.m., at Studio for the Performing Arts Recital Hall, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scfmusic102926.

• Sons of Paradise & Stylie, Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Donefor, Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• “This Murder Was Staged,” Nov. 13-22, at Howard Studio Theatre at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 West, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scftheatre112026.

• Beauty School Dropout, Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Luck Be a Lady, Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Building 11 East, Bradenton. General admission is $15. Visit https://our.show/scfmusic102926.

• Punk Rock Masquerade with Chilled Monkey Brains and Neverless, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

• Beach Fly, Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

Myakka City

• Sarasota Medieval Fair, Saturdays and Sunday, Nov. 7-Dec. 6, at Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL 70 E., Myakka City. Visit www.sarasotamedievalfair.com.

Parrish

• Donny Brewer, Saturday, Nov. 14, 1 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Carrie Welling, Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Mick Fury, Saturday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

• Brent Burns, Sunday, May 16, 1 p.m., at Tiki Tony’s House Concerts, 3202 95th Drive E., Parrish. Cost is a customary $20 donation. RSVP is required. Call 941-779-5213 or visit tikitonyshouseconcerts.com.

SARASOTA

Longboat Key

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

• Longboat Key Festival of the Arts, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 600 Bay Isles Road in Longboat Key. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Sarasota

• “Sailing,” through Feb. 7, in Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• “Hansel and Gretel,” through Nov. 14, at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Visit www.sarasotaopera.org.

• “American Rebels,” Nov. 4-March 21, in Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, 1239 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets start at $37. Visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org.

• Joe Crookston, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

• The Phil Collins Story, Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Hiroya Tsukamoto, Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $25. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Sam Morrow Band, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Sarasota Orchestra: Masterworks — Beethoven and Prokofiev; Nov. 7-8, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Visit www.sarasotaorchestra.org.

• “Rootabaga Country,” Nov. 7-8, at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Visit www.sarasotaopera.org.

• The Strange Ways, Sunday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $25. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Fogartyville Songwriters Series featuring Nora Bear and Spice the Ruthless; Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $10. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Michelle Malone, Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets are $55. Visit www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

• Film screening: “First They Came for My College,” Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Daniela Soledad & Nate Najar, Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Neil Berg’s The ’70s: Long Live Rock ’N’ Roll; Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• Zachary Bartholomew Trio, Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

• Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute; Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

• The Wandering Hours and Morgan Brake, Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.