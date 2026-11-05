Music scene: A quick look at concerts and music festivals on the way to the Tampa Bay area

Pioneer Park

Dunedin Wines the Blues

DUNEDIN — The Joe Marcinek Band will headline this year’s Dunedin Wines the Blues event, set for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2 to 10 p.m., in Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin.

The event is free. VIP tickets are available for purchase. Visit winesthebluesdunedin.com.

Downtown Dunedin will once again be the setting for the city’s beloved tradition, Dunedin Wines the Blues. Presented by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, the event transforms Main Street and Pioneer Park into a party with a series of live blues band performances. On-site vendors will be selling a wide selection of wines, craft beer from Dunedin’s local breweries, and food from local restaurants.

The headline act will be the Joe Marcinek Band, featuring Berry Oakley Jr. This national touring musical project led by guitarist and composer Joe Marcinek blends Chicago blues, New Orleans funk, jazz fusion, and Grateful Dead-style psychedelia. Marcinek has played with over a thousand musicians, frequently featuring renowned artists from bands like Parliament-Funkadelic, the Jerry Garcia Band, The Meters, Snarky Puppy, and more.

Berry Oakley Jr. is a premier American blues-rock bass guitarist whose deep roots connect him directly to the birth of Southern rock and modern blues. Born into music royalty as the son of legendary founding Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley, he was raised under the guidance of his godfather, Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, cementing his lifelong dedication to authentic, groove-driven American roots music. He channeled this heritage into the 1990s blues-rock supergroup Bloodline, launching his career alongside a young Joe Bonamassa, before later anchoring the rhythm section of The Allman Betts Band to carry the torch of his family’s iconic blues, rock, and soul legacy into a new era.

The Joe Marcinek Band hits the stage at 8 p.m. Also performing at Dunedin Wines, the Blues will be the Will Johns Band at 2 p.m., Ben Prestige at 4 p.m., and Papa J & Mo’ Soul at 6 p.m.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Paula Cole

CLEARWATER — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Paula Cole will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Paula Cole returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre stage with THIS FIRE: 30 — a special anniversary tour celebrating three decades of This Fire with special guest Rett Madison.

Known for her writing and genre-blending sound, Cole broke boundaries with songs that were both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Cole will perform “This Fire” in its entirety. Expect an intimate performance that honors the original spirit of the album while showcasing the artistry and perspective she’s continued to evolve.

Special guest Rett Madison also will perform. Madison blends influences from Appalachian folk traditions, classic singer-songwriters, and contemporary artists into a cohesive, emotionally resonant narrative on “One for Jackie.”

Produced by Grammy-winning Tyler Chester at Sonic Ranch in Texas, the album showcases Madison’s powerful songwriting, exceptional musicianship, and candid exploration of loss, guilt, love, and remembrance. “One for Jackie” honors her late mother not by idealizing her, but by portraying her as a fully realized, deeply human person whose story continues to live on through the music.

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Here Come the Mummies

CLEARWATER — Funk-rock outfit Here Come the Mummies will perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $58. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece band of 5,000-year-old Egyptian mummies with a one-track mind. Their “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave” is sure to get you into them (and possibly vice versa).

Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick; rocked Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; appeared on That’s My Jam with Jimmy Fallon; played massive festivals like Summer Fest, Summer Camp, Bluesfest Byron Bay, Musikfest, and Suwannee Hulaween; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America. Maybe that’s why the ladies (and some dudes) can’t stop losing their minds over these mayhem-inducing mavens of mirth.

Jannus Live

Judah & The Lion

ST. PETERSBURG — Judah & The Lion will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $45.65. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, Judah & The Lion have been around since 2011. It was the success of their single “Take It All Back” that brought them into the spotlight in late 2016 and 2017. That song appears on their second studio album, “Folk Hop n’ Roll.”

Judah & The Lion recently released “I Am a Prism,” their sixth album. After a trilogy of celebrated releases navigating mental health struggles, heartbreak, addiction and grief, “I Am a Prism” finds current band members Juday Akers and Brian Macdonald emerging on the other side — ready to celebrate their 15-year musical journey, the community they’ve built along the way, a new chapter of fatherhood and the everyday miracles that make life meaningful.

“We use our music to propel us through hard things in life and shoot us forward into a more hopeful space,” said Macdonald. “Getting to that space isn’t always easy, but we always come back better for it.”

With over 900 million streams across platforms and a No. 1 radio hit with “Take It All Back,” Judah & The Lion have been seen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Good Morning America” and on tour across continents.

Jannus Live

Hawthorne Heights

ST. PETERSBURG — Hawthorne Heights will perform on Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Hawthorne Heights, formed in Dayton, Ohio in 2001, built their reputation on emotionally raw songwriting, blending the urgency of post-hardcore with the melodic sensibilities of early 2000s emo and punk. Frontman JT Woodruff’s lyrics often explore themes of distance, identity, and perseverance, drawing on both personal experiences and the band’s deep roots in the alternative music scene.

Throughout their long and storied career, Hawthorne Heights have overcome obstacles at every turn — but these challenges often came from external forces, from unscrupulous record labels and shifting musical trends to unimaginable personal tragedy that threatened to derail them.

Despite the odds, JT Woodruff (vocals, guitar), Mark McMillon (guitar, backing vocals), and Matt Ridenour (bass, backing vocals) has persevered. They’ve earned two gold albums: “The Silence in Black and White” in 2004 and “If Only You Were Lonely” in 2006. They also have written some of the genre’s most enduring anthems, such as “Ohio Is for Lovers” and “Saying Sorry.”

In 2026 Hawthorne Heights is celebrating 20 years of “If Only You Were Lonely.”

Jannus Live

Paul Oakenfold & The Crystal Method

ST. PETERSBURG — Paul Oakenfold & The Crystal Method will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $37.93. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Oakenfold is a globally renowned DJ, producer and cultural figure widely regarded as one of the original architects of electronic dance music. His career spans defining residencies at Space Ibiza and Cream at Amnesia, headlining performances at major festivals including EDC Las Vegas and Glastonbury and a series of firsts that pushed electronic music into the mainstream: from touring with U2 and Madonna to landmark performances at Mount Everest Base Camp and atop the Great Wall of China.

Electronic music act The Crystal Method was founded in 1993 by Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan. Pioneers of the breakbeat genre, their music has been used in television shows and films. They released “Vegas,” their debut album, in 1997. In 2017, after the release of their fifth studio album, Jordan retired. Kirkland has continued to record music and tour as The Crystal Method. The latest album, “The Trip Out,” was released in 2022.

Jannus Live

The Wrecks

ST. PETERSBURG — The Wrecks will perform on Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $41.50. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

The pop rock outfit from Los Angeles, California, is made up of Nick Anderson (lead vocals, rhythm guitar and keyboard), Nick “Schmizz” Schmidt (lead guitar and backing vocals), and Aaron Kelley (bass guitar). “Favorite Liar,” the band’s first single, was successful in 2016, but it wasn’t until they released “Infinitely Ordinary,” their debut album, in 2020 that they received wider attention.

Jannus Live

Periphery

ST. PETERSBURG — Progressive metal band Periphery will perform on Monday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $51.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

Periphery blends elements of progressive metal, djent, and progressive metalcore. Formed in 2005, they released their self-titled debut album in 2010 through Sumerian Records. Subsequently, guitarist Alex Bois and bassist Tom Murphy left the band. “Periphery II: This Time It’s Personal,” their sophomore album, followed in 2012 on Roadrunner Records. In all, Periphery has released eight studio albums. Their most recent, “A Pale White Dot,” was released in May 2026 on 3DOT Recordings.

The band’s current lineup features vocalist Spencer Sotelo; guitarists Misha Mansoor, Mark Holcomb, and Jake Bowen; and drummer Matt Halpern.

Bayboro Brewing Co.

The Altons

ST. PETERSBURG — The Altons will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $26.67. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

Hailing from Southeast Los Angeles, The Altons have become a fixture in the burgeoning West Coast souldies scene. Helping launch the Daptone Records imprint Penrose as one of the five premier groups on the label, The Altons blossomed from selling out local nightclubs to performing on the grand stages of Austin City Limits and the Corona Capital festival in Mexico — selling thousands of 45s in the process.

The heart of The Altons’ alluring sound is the distinctive and oft romantic vocal harmony of Adriana Flores and Bryan Ponce. Their voices intertwine effortlessly, bringing a level of intimacy and sincerity to the music that groups can seldom achieve. Ponce’s virtuosic guitar playing is anchored by the formidable rhythm section of Caitlin Moss on drums and Chris “Bolillo” Manjarrez on bass, creating a captivatingly organic synergy. Together, the evolution of their sound can best be heard via the soulful, sing-along hit singles, including “Over and Over” and “When You Go (That’s When You’ll Know).”

Bayboro Brewing Co.

Deer Tick

ST. PETERSBURG — Alternative rock-folk band Deer Tick will perform on Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., at Bayboro Brewing Co., 2390 Fifth Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $35.27. Visit www.bayborobrewing.com.

Deer Tick is touring in support of their new album, “Coin-O-Matic,” released in June 2026 through ATO Records. According to Grandstand Media, the band’s ninth album casts a bright light on a little-known facet of the American mythos: the hidden histories of the band’s home state of Rhode Island, where the everyday dramas of working-class families long collided with the menace of the mafia underworld. Deer Tick assembled a batch of songs exploring desperation, grief, redemption, and resilience with both cinematic detail and lived-in emotionality.

Band members include singer/guitarist John McCauley, guitarist/singer Ian O’Neil, drummer/singer Dennis Ryan, and bassist Christopher Ryan.

Mahaffey Theater

Mannheim Steamroller

ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller will bring its 2026 Christmas tour to the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $67.05. Visit themahaffey.com.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates 40 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, 40 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for 40 years.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects — capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mahaffey Theater

Lenny Pearce

ST. PETERSBURG — Viral Australian music producer, DJ, dad, and “Toddler Techno” pioneer Lenny Pearce is bringing his globally-beloved “toddler raves” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Thursday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $54.15. Visit themahaffey.com.

Following sold-out runs across Australia, Asia, the Middle East, the UK, and North America, the new tour marks a major inflection point for Lenny and the family-rave movement he created. With more than 3 million followers across socials, and hundreds of thousands of tickets already sold worldwide, Pearce breaks through the limits of “kids music” by transforming nursery rhymes and children’s classics into euphoric dancefloor anthems. For parents and their kids alike, Lenny’s music goes hard … and the toddler raves offer a one-of-a-kind live experience where everyone from toddlers to parents can party together.

Part concert, part interactive spectacle, each of Pearce’s shows will channel that nightlife and festival energy into all-ages experiences featuring glow sticks, characters like Kuma the Monkey and Bubbles the Duck, singalongs, confetti drops, and non-stop crowd interaction … all before bedtime, with weekend shows happening in the mornings, and weekday shows in the early evenings.

Mahaffey Theater

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

ST. PETERSBURG — David Foster and Katharine McPhee will perform on Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $60.35. Visit themahaffey.com.

David Foster is a 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer. He joins forces with acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katherine McPhee to present their live show on the road. This intimate show, with the powerhouse duo, will be packed with Foster’s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and others. Concertgoers also will hear some of McPhee’s biggest songs from “American Idol,” “Smash” and “Waitress.”

Mahaffey Theater

UB40

ST. PETERSBURG — Four-time Grammy nominated UB40 will “The Unstoppable Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.

Tickets start at $66. Visit themahaffey.com.

The legendary reggae-pop band is one of the most successful and influential British groups of all time with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, with trademark global No. 1 hits “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You,” and U.S. Top 10s “Here I Am (Come and Take Me)” and “The Way You Do The Things You Do.”

The official UB40 band features members James Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals) and Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals), Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Jahred Gordon (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugel/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone), Gilly G (MC vocals), Matt Campbell (backing vocals) and lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Doyle.

As the world’s biggest-selling reggae group with more than 50 UK charting singles and 17 UK Top 10 albums, the group, formed in Birmingham, England, has been recording and touring since 1978. Originating as group of young friends with working-class origins, UB40 has gone on to becoming Grammy nominees while spending a combined 11 plus years on the charts.

In 2008, former lead singer Ali Campbell left the group to pursue a solo career, and was replaced by his brother, Duncan Campbell, who fronted the group until he retired due to illness in 2021. Matt Doyle has since taken over as lead singer/guitarist, leading the last four major UB40 tours, and performing on their latest 2024 album, “UB45,” which features new songs and re-imagined classics, commemorating their historic 45th anniversary. The album reached No. 5 on the UK official album chart.

Music4Life Living Arts Center

Sam Robbins

CLEARWATER — Sam Robbins will perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.

Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

According to his website, Robbins is often described as an “old soul singer songwriter.” A nationally touring musician whose music evokes classic singer songwriters like James Taylor and Jackson Browne, Robbins adds a modern, upbeat edge to the storyteller troubadour persona.

An avid performer, he has gained recognition from extensive national touring, from sharing the stage with artists like Jason Mraz and David Wilcox, and as a main stage performer at national festivals like the Kerrville, Falcon Ridge and Philadelphia Folk Festivals.

Leading songwriting workshops and exciting performances across the country, Robbins has earned an Artist of The Year nomination at the 2026 International Folk Music Awards and a reputation as one of the brightest rising stars in the national folk music community.

The BayCare Sound

O.A.R.

CLEARWATER — O.A.R. is currently on the road for their “Three Decades Tour” featuring all the biggest hits from each decade of their epic career. The tour will include a show on Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $52.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Special guests will include Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstall. This performance was previously scheduled at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa. All fans who originally purchased tickets and VIP Experiences will automatically be refunded at point of purchase and will need to purchase new tickets for this performance at The BayCare Sound.

Formed in 1996, O.A.R. are an alternative rock band from Rockville, Maryland. Starting with their 1997 debut album “The Wanderer,” O.A.R. have released 10 studio albums and seven live albums. In 2005, O.A.R. released “Stories of a Stranger,” their first of four consecutive Top 40 albums on the Billboard 200 and led by the RIAA gold-certified single “Love and Memories.” The band’s 2008 follow up “All Sides” contains O.A.R.’s highest-charting Hot 100 single “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” which was later certified platinum, while 2014’s “The Rockville” LP boasted the band’s third gold single, “Peace.” Known for their rigorous touring schedule, O.A.R. have also pursued charitable initiatives through their Heard The World Fund, founded by the band in 2006.

The BayCare Sound

Reggae Sound Splash with The Wailers

CLEARWATER — Reggae Sound Splash with The Wailers will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $42. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

The show will feature Julian “Junior” Marvin, Third World, Inner Circle and The Ska-Talites.

Julian “Junior” Marvin was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved to London as a child, where his family and the UK theater community nurtured his love for acting and music. He appeared in The Beatles’ film “Help,” followed by a number of successful appearances on British television. Junior was also a member of the London cast of the musical “Hair” and can be heard on the original London cast recording. After playing in various London-based bands, including Blue Ace Unit, Herbie Goins & The Night-Timers, White Rabbit and Salt & Pepper, Junior continued his musical apprenticeship in America, playing with such blues and R&B legends as T-Bone Walker, Billy Preston and Ike & Tina Turner. He quickly earned a reputation as an innovative and expressive blues/rock guitarist.

In 1977, Junior was invited to join both Stevie Wonder’s band and Bob Marley & The Wailers band. He accepted Bob Marley’s invitation and the rest is history. The acclaimed “Exodus” LP became Junior’s debut with Bob Marley & The Wailers.

Since then, Junior has released four CDs with The Wailers, including “ID,” “Majestic Warriors,” “Jah Message” and “My Friends (Live).” After touring with many incarnations of The Wailers since Bob Marley’s passing, Junior has stepped out to front his own unique version of The Wailers, playing and singing Bob Marley & the Wailers hit songs the way Bob intended them to be heard.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert”

CLEARWATER — The magic dance continues: After a global run to nearly 100 cities, Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will bring “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $58.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Fans will once again be transported to the Goblin City with a thrilling blend of live music and Jim Henson’s musical fantasy masterpiece “Labyrinth” presented on a large HD cinema screen. Released 40 years ago, audiences will rediscover the feature film starring Jennifer Connelly and the incomparable David Bowie like never before as a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie’s unforgettable original vocals.

The film’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s release.

“Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh and genuinely unforgettable.”

Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, “Labyrinth” features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie’s original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones’ orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Floyd Nation

CLEARWATER — Floyd Nation will bring its “Inner Light Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $49.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Floyd Nation returns with a powerful, immersive live experience built around the music that defined a generation. Featuring iconic songs like “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Time,” and “Another Brick in the Wall,” the show delivers the sound, emotion, and atmosphere audiences expect while expanding far beyond a traditional tribute.

Recorded in part at Abbey Road Studios, Floyd Nation’s new album “Inner Light” serves as the creative backbone of this tour. The performance weaves these original compositions seamlessly into Pink Floyd’s most celebrated works, creating a continuous musical journey that feels both familiar and entirely new.

This is not a note-for-note recreation. Floyd Nation is known for capturing the feel of Pink Floyd, the space, the tension, the release, while allowing the music to breathe and evolve in a live setting. Extended arrangements, dynamic transitions, and thoughtful improvisation give each performance a sense of discovery.

Benchmark International Arena

Il Volo

TAMPA — World-renowned vocal trio Il Volo is on the road for a new North American tour, which will include a show on Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $72.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Il Volo is one of the biggest names in classical crossover pop worldwide, captivating audiences on every continent for 17 years now. With nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, over two million subscribers on YouTube, over three million likes on TikTok and a rabid international fan base, the trio has reach across the globe, garnering over 1.1 billion views on YouTube and over 660 million global streams on Spotify alone.

Benchmark International Arena

Doja Cat

TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning, global superstar Doja Cat is on the road for her massive “Tour Ma Vie World Tour,” which will include a performance on Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $74.95. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old. Having grown up in and around the Los Angeles area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014, she released her “Purrr!” EP. She followed that with her debut album “Amala” in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of “MOOO!” which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her sophomore Grammy-nominated platinum album “Hot Pink” in November 2019 to critical acclaim. The album has garnered 7 billion streams worldwide. It features “Streets” and the No. 1 smash record “Say So.”

The tour supports Doja Cat’s fifth studio album, “Vie,” which was released in September 2025 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jimmy Eat World

TAMPA — Arizona rock icons Jimmy Eat World will perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.

Tickets start at $49. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.

The band is on the road celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal album “Bleed American.” The record not only launched the quartet into global recognition but helped define the sound of 2000s alternative rock and the wave of emotionally driven, melodic guitar music that followed.

Originally released in July 2001 via DreamWorks Records, “Bleed American” showcased the band at a creative peak. The record produced a run of enduring hits: the explosive title track “Bleed American,” the “sing it back” stadium-bright “Sweetness,” the celebratory fan favorite “A Praise Chorus,” and the crossover smash “The Middle.” That last one hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 during a 33-week run, earned RIAA platinum status, and in 2024 joined Spotify’s Billions Club — which may have received a slight bump after Taylor Swift lip-synced the song in a commercial for Apple Music.

As “Bleed American” turns 25, its legacy can be felt in a new generation of artists — from pop-rock and mainstream alternative acts to the 2010s emo-revival scene. Bands such as Paramore, The Wonder Years, The Maine, Hot Mulligan, and countless others have cited Jimmy Eat World’s melodic clarity, emotional honesty, and guitar-driven precision as foundational to their own work. Its reach also extends to major pop and indie artists who have referenced the album’s songwriting approach and sonic balance as a blueprint for mixing intimacy with widescreen hooks.

The Orpheum

Pain of Truth

TAMPA — Hardcore punk band Pain of Truth will perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $40.80. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

The Long Island, New York band formed in 2020. Following the release of their demo, the band released two EPs. Their debut full-length album, “Not Through Blood,” was released in September 2023.

The Orpheum

Fireworks

TAMPA — Pop punk outfit Fireworks will perform on Sunday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35.06. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, the band formed in 2005 and recorded a demo. “Can’t Hardly Wait” attracted the attention of a few record companies, and the band signed with the indie label Run for Cover Records. Two EPs — “We Are Everywhere” and “Adventure, Nostalgia and Robbery” — were between 2006 and 2008.

The band’s current lineup features Brett Jones on lead guitar and backing vocals, Chris Mojan on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, David Mackinder on lead vocals, Kyle O’Neil on bass, Adam Mercer on keyboards, and Ted Roberts on drums. Fireworks most recent studio album, “Higher Lonely Power,” was released in 2023.

The Orpheum

George Clanton

TAMPA — Electronic musician George Clanton will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $41.70. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Clanton doesn’t just produce gleaming electronic pop; he produces nostalgia too. The Los Angeles artist’s process involves tweaking synthesizer presets, but beyond searching for the right melodies and textures, he’s hoping to come upon a sound that strikes a spiritual chord.

“I’m looking for something that triggers a memory or an emotion,” he said on his artist page at Ground Control Touring.

His lyrics are direct transmissions from his soul: raw, often off-the-cuff, evocative. When you pair those words with the gauzy textures Clanton’s become known for, his music feels like a dreamy filter you can put over your own memories. Every moment feels a little more colorful, a little more comforting.

The Ritz

Bowling for Soup

TAMPA — Pop punk legends Bowling for Soup will perform on Thursday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $46.75. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

Bowling for Soup is on the road for “Let’s Be Friends … The Tour.”

Formed in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1994 and later relocating to Denton, Texas, Bowling For Soup spent years grinding it out in vans, playing to anyone who would listen. Then in 2000, the UK took a liking to “The Bitch Song,” and things took off from there. Over the years, they’ve delivered massive crowd-pleasers like “Girl All The Bad Guys Want” — which was nominated for a Grammy in 2003 — as well as “1985,” “Punk Rock 101,” and “High School Never Ends.” They even became a part of pop culture history with the theme songs for “Jimmy Neutron” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

Renowned for their fun, interactive, and unpredictable live shows, Bowling For Soup aren’t just a band you listen to —they’re a band you experience. Nobody leaves a Bowling For Soup show without a huge smile on their face. Their fans span multiple generations, with OGs who grew up on the band’s music now bringing their kids — who know every word to every song.

With their legendary live performances, ongoing new music, and active social media presence, Bowling For Soup continue to prove that pop punk is alive and well.

The Ritz

Bryce Alakai

TAMPA — DJ, music producer, model and television personality Bryce Alakai will perform on Nov. 14-15, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $37.79. Visit www.theritzybor.com.

Alakai is a Los Angeles-based DJ, artist, and producer known for blending emotionally driven electronic music with a modern aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from artists like Fred Again, Duskus, and Nu Aspect, Bryce’s sound fuses elements of house and UK garage into atmospheric, high-energy records.

As an artist, Bryce has released music through respected electronic labels including Guesstimate and Get The Sound, earning support from tastemakers such as Marsy, Jay Faded, Jackson Homer, and Caius. His releases have also been featured on Spotify editorial playlists including “Fresh Dance Finds” and “Crying On The Dance Floor.” From early beginnings as a resident DJ across LA nightclubs, Byce has quickly established himself as a headlining performer and has performed with artists including Kaskade, John Summit, Carlita, Don Toliver, and Bradeazy, to name a few.

Skipper’s Smokehouse

Sam Morrow

TAMPA — Sam Morrow will perform on Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets are $19.75 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

Morrow spent years knocking on doors that wouldn’t budge, walking through ones that led nowhere, and closing others behind him.

On his newest record, “Southern Boogie,” he’s slammed the door shut on the Americana palate that defined his previous trilogy of releases and kicked open a new one. A cross-country move, change of perspective, and fresh outlook on life were catalysts that also steered Morrow to cross the threshold on a new sound.

“Southern Boogie” is raw, Texas-bred southern rock that sounds exactly like what it is: Morrow, confidently evolving.

Skipper’s Smokehouse

Nine Days

TAMPA — Nine Days will perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.

Tickets are $30.30 in advance. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.

Hailing from Long Island, New York, Nine Days was formed in 1994 by John Hampson and Brian Desveaux. The band struck a chord with fans and critics with the relentlessly catchy “Absolutely (Story of a Girl).” The memorable single, which takes Gen Xers back to another time and place, hit the top of the charts in 2000 and propelled the band’s major label debut, “The Madding Crowd,” to go gold.

Current members include Hampson on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Desveaux on lead vocals and lead guitar, Jeremy Dean on keyboards and backing vocals, Nick Dimichino on bass guitar and backing vocals, and John Miceli on drums.

The band’s most recent album, “Snapshots,” was released in 2016.

The Straz Center

Wynonna Judd

TAMPA — Grammy-winning country music superstar Wynonna Judd will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $74.60. Visit strazcenter.org.

Judd is heading out on tour in support of her new album, The Hard Truth, released on Oct. 2. She was half of one of country’s most successful duos, The Judds, with her mother, Naomi, in the 1980s, before beginning her acclaimed solo career in 1992. Opening the show will be Troubadour Blue, a Nashville-based band playing a mix of Americana and modern bluegrass.

Oscura

Beauty School Dropout

BRADENTON — Rock outfit Beauty School Dropout will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

Founded in Los Angeles, California, in 2020 by lead vocalist Cole “Colie” Hutzler, bassist Brent “Beepus” Burdett, producer/guitarist Bardo Novotny and drummer Colton Flurry.

They released their debut single, “Last Time,” in February 2020. In October 2021, the EP “Boys Do Cry” followed. Their first studio album, “We Made Plans & God Laughed,” was released in August 2022.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Daniela Soledad & Nate Najar

SARASOTA — Daniela Soledad & Nate Najar will perform on Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

Attendees will have an opportunity to experience the magic of “Love & Bossa Nova” with international Brazilian music star Daniela Soledade and virtuoso jazz guitarist Nate Najar. The “Love & Bossa Nova” show has been selling out houses in jazz loving capitals such as Paris and London, in clubs and concerts in North America, and homecoming dates across their native Brazil. The songs, sung in English and Portuguese, sway and swing and gently build into the upbeat with syncopated beats over a samba rhythm.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Zachary Bartholomew Trio

SARASOTA — The Zachary Bartholomew Trio will perform on Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

Bartholomew is an award-winning pianist, composer, and music educator who maintains a highly active performance career as one of the most heavily sought-after pianists, accompanists, and sidemen in all of Florida. In both 2016 and 2017, he placed as one of the top three finalists in the highly acclaimed Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition and every year since 2021 has been awarded the prestigious Artist Performance on Tour’ grant from the state of Florida for his “Jazz Access Tour,” an outreach program that aims to provide underserved communities and schools in Florida with world-class public performances and educational programs.

In the trio, Bartholomew is joined by Brandon Robertson on bass and Paul Gavin on drums.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

The Wandering Hours and Morgan Brake

SARASOTA — The Wandering Hours and Morgan Brake will perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

On “From the Mountains to the Sea,” The Wandering Hour’s musical intentions are clear, highlighting a yearning for a connection to the past while acknowledging the forward march of time. There’s a deep reverence for traditional folk music, yet with a crooked view of the modern world. At times they sound like a string band of a long lost 78 rpm shellac record, but heard through a crystal ball, or under the influence of an oracle elixir poured by your festival friends. From the raucous to the harmonious, the 11 songs sound like going on an adventure to a place that’s new to you but still feels at home.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

A Tale of Two

SARASOTA — A Tale of Two will perform on Sunday, Nov 15, 7 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $27. Visit https://wslr.org.

Combining the best of Americana and blues melodies with timeless Southern storytelling, award winning vocalist Stephanie Adlington and guitarist Aaron Lessard draw influence from the likes of Tom Waits and Ray LaMontagne, along with bedrock artists such as Patsy Cline and Hank Williams Sr. A Tale Of Two has opened for notable artists such as Mary Gauthier, Grayson Capps, and Peter Mulvey.

Not unlike the artists who inspired them, the duo’s songs frequently dabble in stories of revenge, drinking and feature sinners of all stripes and persuasions. Oozing an infectious stage presence and chemistry that carries over from the music to the back-and-forth banter between songs, A Tale Of Two offers a different kind of Americana — storytelling by a swampy pair of retro raconteurs spinning blues arias with soul, intrigue and power.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Neil Berg’s The ’70s: Long Live Rock ’N’ Roll

SARASOTA — Neil Berg’s The ’70s: Long Live Rock ’N’ Roll show will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $46. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Relive what many critics consider the greatest decade of rock and roll — the ’70s! From the rise of iconic classic rock bands to the birth of new wave, this high-energy concert celebrates the songs and stories of Elton John, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Chicago, Styx, David Bowie, and unforgettable one-hit wonders. Under producer and arranger Neil Berg, enjoy two thrilling hours of nonstop ’70s hits.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

David Foster & Katharine McPhee

SARASOTA — David Foster & Katharine McPhee will perform on Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $56. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

David Foster is a 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer. He joins forces with acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, Katherine McPhee to present their live show on the road. This intimate show, with the powerhouse duo, will be packed with Foster’s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Buble and others. Concertgoers also will hear some of McPhee’s biggest songs from “American Idol,” “Smash” and “Waitress.”