Rickey Smiley tour to visit Tampa Theatre

TAMPA — Stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley will take the stage on Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $63. Visit tampatheatre.org.

Smiley brings “The ADHD Tour” to Tampa Theatre.

Smiley is a legendary comedian, actor, author, television personality, and the award-winning radio host of the top-rated, nationally syndicated “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” for which he won the Marconi Award — the radio equivalent of the Oscar — for Best Radio Personality. His most recent book, “Sideshow: Living with Loss and Moving Forward with Faith,” released through HarperCollins, shares his personal journey in coping with the grief from the death of his eldest son from drug addiction and offers perspective on how mental health stigmas and drug addiction impact the Black community and society at large.

A comedian for more than 30 years, Smiley is constantly performing across the country on his own theater tour and makes special appearances on the “Real Talk Comedy Tour” as well as the Martin Lawrence-hosted “Lit AF Tour.”