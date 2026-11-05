Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Brad Williams

CLEARWATER — Comedian Brad Williams will take the stage on Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $44.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. J.B. Ball also will perform.

Pound for pound, Williams is the funniest comedian in the country right now and has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today. Williams started doing stand-up comedy as a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since, routinely selling out prestigious venues all over the country and world.

Williams has parlayed his live performances into a multitude of stand-up television appearances, including “The Tonight Show,” “Dave Attell’s Comedy Underground,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” His first one-hour special, “Fun Size,” was the highest rated special on Showtime, and a year later, he followed that up with his second one, “Daddy Issues,” which was even more successful than the first. His third special in three years was an uproarious one, hosting some of the edgiest comedians in the country from the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. His last groundbreaking special on Netflix, “The Degenerates,” garnered more huge ratings and rave reviews.

J.B. Ball is proving himself to be quite the jack of all trades in comedy. He’s found success as a stand-up comedian, TV writer, sketch writer, performer, director, and producer. He masks being deceptively edgy and intelligent with playful charm. His ability to bring the funny out of controversial topics for people on both sides of an issue brings audiences together with humor. You don’t just laugh at his show. You become smarter.