Trash Pirates of Madeira Beach earn keys to the city

Audrey Cevaer and Kandi Maiden retired to Madeira Beach for the beach life. Then a newborn manatee gave them a second calling.

The friends and neighbors, who both left careers in dental health, went on to found the Trash Pirates of Madeira Beach. The volunteer group has held a community cleanup on the first Saturday of the month since January 2019. On Oct. 14, Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks and the City Commission gave each of them a key to the city.

The honor comes as the group nears another milestone. Its 100th cleanup is set for next April, and the founders are planning a big celebration.

Commissioner Housh Ghovaee nominated the pair. In a Facebook post, the group thanked him and dedicated the award to its volunteers, supporters and sponsors.

“We will continue the good fight to make Madeira Beach the cleanest beach town in Florida,” the post said. “It takes a village!”

It all started with a manatee, Cevaer said.

In April 2017, a manatee gave birth in the harbor in front of their dock. The next day, heavy rain washed trash from streets and sidewalks through storm drains and into the water.

“Concerned about the baby manatee’s safety, Kandi and I went into the waterway to remove the debris and help protect our local wildlife,” Cevaer said. “We were concerned by the amount of trash and knew there had to be a better solution, so we began collecting litter from the sidewalks and streets each morning.”

About a year later, the owner of Saltwater Hippie suggested a monthly cleanup. With help from Deb Laramee of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, the Trash Pirates held their first community cleanup in January 2019. Keep Pinellas Beautiful supplied buckets and pickers, Laramee helped organize the event, and residents turned out to help.

“We just want to clean our little village of trash and raise awareness,” Cevaer said. “A lot of the trash that you see in the waterways actually comes from your streets and sidewalks, and when we have a rain, all of that trash is pushed into our stormwater drains, and that’s a lot of the trash that you see on the beaches or in the canals.”

The group still meets from 8 to 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at two sites: Archibald Memorial Beach Park, hosted by Maiden, and the Bell Tower at John’s Pass Village, hosted by Cevaer. Depending on the season, 50 to 120 volunteers turn out, including students earning community service hours.

Anyone can join, and buckets, gloves and pickers are provided. Many regulars bring their own buckets, decorated with stickers. Each month, the group raffles off a prize bucket typically worth $75 to $100.

Support from the city and local businesses lets the group buy its own supplies, Cevaer said. Sponsors include Saltwater Hippie, Caddy’s, Tea and Spice Exchange, Hubbard’s, Signman Sez, Coastal Contracting & Restoration, Saltwater Destination and Waterfront Realty.

Among the regulars are real estate agent Chris Kelly and his wife, Lynn, who have been with the group from the start.

“He used to make everybody breakfast at his office before the hurricane took it from us,” Cevaer said. “It’s just amazing to see how our neighbors have come together for this cause. It’s more of a movement that changes our attitude.”

That attitude, she said, is the point.

“You can walk down the street and see a piece of trash on the ground and say to yourself, ‘Shame on them,’” Cevaer said. “For us, it’s shame on you that you’re not picking it up.”

The next cleanup, Nov. 7, will start an hour early, running from 7 to 9 a.m. at both the John’s Pass Bell Tower and Archibald Park near the new restrooms. The schedule change lets the Trash Pirates take part in the annual Veterans Boat Parade, which launches at 10 a.m. from American Legion Post 273.

“Please join us for a memorable morning celebrating our beautiful community and veterans past and present,” Cevaer said.

For more information, visit facebook.com/madeirabeachtrashpirates.