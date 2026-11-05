Unravel the mystery as freeFall presents the stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s bestseller

ST. PETERSBURG — The high-octane thriller “The Da Vinci Code” will come to the stage Friday, Nov. 6, as the opening production of the 2026-2027 season at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

All matinees at freeFall are at 2 p.m. and all evening performances are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 for adults. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.

“The Da Vinci Code” is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel from Dan Brown’s internationally best-selling novel. This fast-paced theatrical thriller invites Tampa Bay audiences on a pulse-pounding journey through hidden symbols, historical mysteries, and high-stakes suspense. “The Da Vinci Code” runs for five weeks, closing on Sunday, Dec. 6.

When a curator is found murdered inside the Louvre Museum alongside a series of cryptic symbols, symbologist Robert Langdon (James Putnam) and French cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Noa Friedman) are thrust into a thrilling race across Europe. Together, they must decipher a trail of clues embedded in the works of Leonardo da Vinci before an ancient secret — and those who guard it — are lost forever.

Joining Putnam and Friedman are Vickie Daignault, Larry Alexander, Luis Rivera, Brian Shea, Jim Wicker, Jenna Jane and Robert Teasdale as the rest of the talented cast taking on dozens of roles. The production is directed by Matthew McGee with Fight Choreography by Jamey Feshold. Production and video design is by freeFall AD Eric Davis with wigs and hairstyles by Amanda Muni-Morgan. Lighting design is provided by Trenten Szabo and the production is stage managed by Daniel LeMien.

“We are thrilled to bring this iconic mystery to life in freeFall’s intimate performance space,” said McGee. “Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s adaptation captures all the adrenaline and intellect of Dan Brown’s global phenomenon, giving our creative team an extraordinary canvas to blend immersive staging, striking visuals, and compelling performances.”