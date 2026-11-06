Around town: Beaches news briefs

Date set for Rotary Runs the Beach

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach has set its eighth annual Rotary Runs the Beach 5K and 1-mile run/walk, one of the club’s biggest fundraisers, for Saturday, March 6, on the sand at Indian Rocks Beach.

The 2026 event drew more than 400 participants and raised more than $30,000. Proceeds help the club support community partners, including the Pinellas Education Foundation, Beach Community Food Pantry, Ready for Life, and local schools and churches.

The Original Crabby Bill’s returns as the event’s major sponsor.

Early registration is $35 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile run/walk or virtual 5K. Prices increase after Jan. 27. Participants will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. To register, form a team, donate or learn more, visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/IndianRocksBeach/RotaryRunsTheBeach.

Gulf Beaches Library announces events

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is at 200 Municipal Drive. Find it on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit gulfbeacheslibrary.org.

Weekly programs:

• Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.

• Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. New and returning players welcome.

• Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.

• Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m. For ages 2-4.

• Meditation: Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon.

• Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

• Uno Club: Fridays, 2 p.m.

Upcoming events:

• Bring Your Own Book Club: Friday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. New program. Bring the book you’re reading and discuss it with the group.

• Collage Club: Monday, Nov. 9, noon to 1 p.m. New program. Create your own masterpiece; materials provided.

• A Novel Book Club: Meets every two weeks at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10: “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel. Tuesday, Nov. 24: “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros.

• Closed: Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

• Book Lovers Club: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m. “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue.

• Open Mic: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m.

• International Movie: Wednesday, Nov. 18. “Il Nido” (Italian).

• Energy Abundance Book Club: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m. Title to be announced.

• Adult Watercolor Class: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration is $30; materials provided.

• Mindful Connection: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. Learn how to pause and connect with yourself.

The library is accepting donations of gently used books. No textbooks.

St. Pete Beach Public Library news

ST. PETE BEACH — Upcoming programs at the St. Pete Beach Public Library:

• Storytime: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Stories, songs and movement that build early literacy and motor skills, for children 5 and younger and their caregivers.

• Tech Help Walk-In: Monday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to noon. Get help with the basics of phones, computers and library apps. Walk-ins only.

• Commissioner Office Hour: Monday, Nov. 9, 5-5:45 p.m. District 2 Commissioner Lisa Robinson holds open office hours at the library.

• Topics in American History: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 3:30-5 p.m. David Busch leads a discussion on an important topic in American history.

• Closed: Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

• AARP Smart Driver Course: Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The six-hour course costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required; create an account and register at aarp.org/auto/driver-safety/locations/locator-detail.C46691.html.

• SHINE Medicare Counseling: Friday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free one-on-one help during open enrollment through SHINE, a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. By appointment only; call 727-363-9238 or book at calendly.com/library-stpetebeach/shine-one-on-one-medicare-counseling.

• Open Mahjong: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1-4 p.m. Bring friends and play. Not instructional.

• Tech Help by Appointment: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. Book a 30-minute session at calendly.com/stpbeachlibrary/30min or call 727-363-9238. No repairs. Because the sessions take place after regular hours, other library services will not be available.

Qualifying period set for IRB commission seats

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Two at-large City Commission seats will be on the ballot in the city’s general election Tuesday, March 9. The seats, each a two-year term, are held by John Bigelow and Hillary King.

Qualifying opens at noon Monday, Dec. 7, and closes at noon Monday, Dec. 14.

Candidates must be at least 18, registered to vote in Indian Rocks Beach and city residents for at least one year.

Prospective candidates should call City Clerk Lorin A. Kornijtschuk at 727-595-2517 to schedule a time to pick up a qualifying packet. City Hall, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Temporary speed bumps installed on 115th Avenue

TREASURE ISLAND — The city is installing temporary speed bumps on 115th Avenue to protect a sewer lift station in the roadway.

The station’s damaged cover will be replaced, but the new one is not expected to arrive for some time. Until then, the speed bumps will slow traffic and help prevent further damage to the existing lid.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area. The speed bumps will be removed once the new cover is installed.

Legion sets Veterans Day parade

TREASURE ISLAND — American Legion Post 158 will hold its eighth annual Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

The parade will start at Treasure Bay, 10315 Paradise Blvd., head west on 107th Avenue, turn onto 104th Avenue and end at Treasure Island Community Center Park.

A celebration will follow at the post, 111 108th Ave.

Pickleball tournament to benefit LIFT

TREASURE ISLAND — The inaugural LIFT Pickleball Tournament will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, on the new courts at Rosselli Park.

Proceeds benefit LIFT, which educates and advocates for people without stable housing.

Players of all levels are welcome, from kitchen-line pros to those still learning what a “dink” is.

Register at tinyurl.com/4s84mesy.

TI sets qualifying period for city election

TREASURE ISLAND — Voters will elect a mayor and commissioners for Districts 1 and 3 on Tuesday, March 9.

Residents who want to run must qualify by filing the required paperwork with the City Clerk’s Office during the qualifying period. Only qualified candidates will appear on the ballot.

The clerk’s office is accepting paperwork now and will review it early so candidates can correct any problems before the deadline. Qualifying officially opens at noon Thursday, Nov. 12, and closes at noon Monday, Nov. 30. All paperwork must be complete by then.

For information, email cityclerk@mytreasureisland.org or call 727-547-4575, ext. 228.

Volunteers needed for Sanding Ovations

TREASURE ISLAND — Volunteers are still needed for Sanding Ovations, the sand sculpture exhibition on Treasure Island beach Nov. 19-22, with an encore weekend Nov. 27-29.

Openings include the merchandise tent, VIP area and stage zone. To sign up for a time and location, visit tinyurl.com/2s3h6asc.