Around town: Pinellas County news briefs

Tax bills out: how and where to pay

LARGO — The Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office began mailing 2026 property tax bills Oct. 30. Bills can be viewed and paid online at pinellas.floridatax.us, at any tax collector’s office or by mail.

Online payments by electronic check carry no fee. Credit and debit card payments are subject to a 2.5% vendor fee.

Paying early saves money. Discounts are 4% for payments made in November, 3% in December, 2% in January and 1% in February. There is no discount in March. Taxes unpaid after March 31 become delinquent April 1 and may be subject to penalties and interest.

For more information, visit pinellastaxcollector.gov/PropertyTax.

‘Operation Medicine Cabinet’ collects nearly 200 pounds of medications

LARGO — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies collected 198.6 pounds of unused and expired prescription drugs during Operation Medicine Cabinet on Oct. 24.

Residents dropped off medications at 10 sites around the county for safe disposal. The Sheriff’s Office says the program is meant to raise awareness of prescription drug abuse.

Year-round drop-off boxes are available inside the Sheriff’s Office Administration Building in Largo and the North District Station in Dunedin.