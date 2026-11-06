Around town: Seminole news briefs

Field of Honor volunteers needed

SEMINOLE – The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole is seeking volunteers to help bring to life this year’s Field of Honor display of 620 flags. The flags honor U.S. military veterans past and present.

On Nov. 7 volunteers should arrive by 8:30 a.m. at Seminole city hall. The flag installation begins at 9 a.m. Each flag will need to be unfurled and have a flag sponsor streamer attached before it is carried and installed alphabetically.

With the help of 76 volunteers, last year’s display of 620 flags was installed in approximately two hours.

The Field of Honor ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9 in council chambers at Seminole City Hall. The public is invited.

Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club seeks members

The Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club is looking for new members interested in serving the community, participating in fundraisers and who enjoy volunteering, meeting new people and having fun.

Members meet once a month on the fourth Monday at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. at 6 p.m. Meetings consist of interesting guest speakers, discussions of latest projects and upcoming fundraisers. Refreshments are provided.

For additional information, email Pat Coughlan at pecoughfl@aol.com, call or text 727-709-3778 or pinellasseminolewc@gmail.com.

Junior Woman’s Club sets food drive

SEMINOLE- The Seminole Junior Woman’s Club is seeking donations for the 28th annual “Share Our Spirit” food drive. Each year, the SJWC works with guidance counselors at local Seminole elementary schools to determine which families in the community require assistance providing meals for their children during the Christmas break. Many students receive regular meals through school programs but go hungry over school break.

The club is looking for donations of non-perishable food items including canned chicken, tuna, salmon, cereal, breakfast bars, peanut butter, jelly, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, fruit cups, boxed macaroni and cheese, applesauce, and similar products.

SJWC “Share Our Spirit” donation boxes can be found at local businesses throughout Seminole, such as Seminole Recreation Center, Salon 131, Lake Seminole Square, and Oakhurst Learning Center. Collection will take place through Dec. 12.

Monetary and gift cards donations for perishable items are also welcome. To arrange for donation pickup, contact GFWCSeminole@gmail.com, visit https://www.facebook.com/seminolejuniorwomansclub, or call 727-687-3077.

Rotary to dedicate peace pole on Veterans Day

LARGO — The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will commemorate Veterans Day with the installation and dedication of a permanent Peace Pole at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The pole will bear the message of “May Peace Prevail on Earth.”

The community is invited to attend the event.