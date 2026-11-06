Around town: South Pinellas news briefs

St. Pete to host King essay, oratorical contest

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County middle and high school students are invited to enter the 37th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Oratorical Contest.

The contest is sponsored by the city’s Enoch Davis Center, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Organization and the Pinellas County Pan-Hellenic Council. It is open to students at Pinellas County public and private middle and high schools.

This year’s essay prompt asks: “Was Martin Luther King Jr.’s struggle for justice truly inclusive, or did it leave some voices unheard? Whose experiences or perspectives might have been overlooked in his fight for equality? Choose one perspective and develop an argument supported by specific evidence from King’s speeches, writings, or activism.”

Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. The top four entrants in each grade level will advance to the oratorical round, and finalists will be announced Monday, Dec. 28. Finalists will compete for a $500 scholarship.

An oratorical workshop and rules review will be held 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S. The oratorical competition will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the center.

For guidelines and submission instructions, visit tinyurl.com/5n83536y.

SPC helps students find free money for college

ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg College will hold Debt-Free Degree Nights across Pinellas County this month to help prospective students and their families find scholarships, grants and other financial aid that doesn’t have to be repaid.

Last year, SPC awarded more than $76 million in such aid from a variety of sources, not just the federal government.

“Many students assume college is out of reach without realizing how much financial aid may be available,” said Wayne Kruger, SPC’s associate vice president of financial assistance services. “In fact, 76% of SPC’s FAFSA applicants were Pell eligible. Completing the FAFSA is an important first step in finding resources that can make college more affordable.”

At each event, prospective students can apply to SPC for free and work one-on-one with staff on SPC and community scholarships, grants, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and enrollment steps.

The first of six in-person sessions was held Nov. 3 at the Seminole Campus. Remaining sessions:

• Thursday, Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m.: Clearwater Campus, 2465 Drew St., LA Building

• Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6-8 p.m.: Tarpon Springs Campus, 600 E. Klosterman Road, BB Building

• Thursday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m.: St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus, 6605 Fifth Ave. N., SU Building

• Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.: Downtown Center, 244 Second Ave. N., lobby

• Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m.: Midtown Center, 1048 22nd St. S., lobby

Attendees should bring proof of Florida residency, 2025 federal tax returns and W-2s, other relevant financial records and their Federal Student Aid ID. Digital copies are accepted.

SPC will also hold virtual sessions on financial aid and academic programs. RSVPs are required:

• Friday, Nov. 6, noon to 1 p.m.: Associate Programs Showcase (Health)

• Friday, Nov. 13, noon to 1 p.m.: Baccalaureate Programs Showcase (Health)

• Monday, Nov. 16, 6-6:30 p.m.: Baccalaureate Programs Showcase (Non-Health)

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6-6:30 p.m.: How to Get Started for Spring Term

St. Pete’s Big Give returns on Giving Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG — Two of Pinellas County’s largest giving circles will team up again on Giving Tuesday for the second annual St. Pete’s Big Give, with a goal of raising $50,000 for local nonprofits.

Local Women of Impact and 100 Good Guys — St. Pete will host the event 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Pete Athletic. Last year’s event awarded more than $50,000 to local organizations.

Each attendee contributes $100, hears presentations from three local nonprofits and votes on how the money is divided. All three nonprofits receive a share.

“You just have to show up, learn how you can help, trust the people closest to the work, and recognize how much more we can accomplish together,” said Lauren Brigman of Local Women of Impact.

Joseph Papich, founder of 100 Good Guys — St. Pete, said the event shows people their contributions matter.