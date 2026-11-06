Column: Rays fans shouldn’t be satisfied with ‘just’ making it to the World Series

ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays are a great organization. I get it.

The Tampa Bay Rays made it to the World Series against everyone’s predictions and against all odds. I get it.

Caminero, Simpson, Rasmussen, Martinez, Baker, et al, fantastic stuff. I get it.

Kevin Cash, great manager, even if some people disagree (Yankee fans would trade Boone for Cash in a heartbeat!). I get it.

The Tampa Bay Rays, under new ownership, back under their rebuilt domed roof, are great story lines. I get it.

I get all that.

What I don’t get is why much of the local media, many fans, and club officials, seem satisfied that the Rays made it to the World Series. Yeah, they would have been happier if the Rays won the Series, or at least were able to extend things with another win. Yet there seems to be satisfaction that “we made it to the World Series and avoided a sweep.” Kudos to the Brewers and the people of Milwaukee, sure.

Yeah, the Brewers have a very good team, maybe even great. But, come on, what they did to the Rays was embarrassing. Outpitched, outhit, outmanaged. And you might add, out-fanned if you consider the scenes before and after games at Ferg’s, where Rays fans were clearly in the minority, and arguably at the stadium itself with Brew Crew fandom in total display.

OK, so I grew up in the harsh New York media market. If it were the Yankees or Mets, and even let’s go further south to Philadelphia, the reaction to losing a Series like this would create outrage, not satisfaction.

I want to see the Rays win as much as anybody and win big. But there is no need to soften the blow. I am sure the Rays tried their hardest. That goes without saying. However, the Rays made it easier on the Brewers. You had batters swinging at bad pitches, your big boppers couldn’t bop, runners were left in scoring position, starters and relievers were inconsistent (except for Bryan Baker, who mainly sat on the bullpen bench), fielders unforgivingly couldn’t decide who was going to catch the ball on at least three occasions, and yes, some lineup decisions were head scratching. Aranda should have started every game, Simpson should not be your No. 3 hitter (No. 2 would make more sense and looking ahead, leadoff). Taylor Walls, a great fielder, was an automatic out at the plate, batting from the right side or the left side, and not that it would have made a difference in the long run, but why not allow Rasmussen to go another inning in the fifth game. He was on a roll. Once he left, the relief corps turned a close game into a much harder task that the hit-poor Rays wouldn’t be able to overcome.

There were some great moments, of course. The Game 4 comeback was amazing and being there in person to see it was as thrilling a memory as you could have. Jonny DeLuca made a couple of sensational catches in centerfield, and Simpson did the same in left field. If I were to pick the Most Valuable Ray in the Series, Simpson would be the guy. Man, he can make things happen.

Am I happy that the Rays made it to the World Series? Do I have high hopes for next year? Certainly (if a lockout doesn’t screw things up).

So sorry if I offended anyone, but I am not satisfied with the Rays just going to the World Series this year. I wanted them to win it, dang blast it!

Dan Hirshberg is an award-winning author, publicist and columnist. His most recent book is titled “Baseball in Pinellas County.” He lives part-time in Seminole.