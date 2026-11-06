Happenings: A&E news and events

Eight O’Clock Theatre to present Santino Fontana

LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre will welcome Tony Award Winner and Broadway star Santino Fontana for a special

cabaret performance on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.

Tickets are $50. Tickets for the VIP reception, running 6:30-7:30 p.m., are $100 which includes the cabaret show. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.

If his name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason. Fontana originated the role of the Prince in the 2013 Broadway production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” earning a Tony Award nomination for his performance. And with Eight O’Clock Theatre currently bringing “Cinderella” to the stage, there’s no better time to welcome Fontana.

Fontana is also the Tony Award-winning star of Broadway’s “Tootsie” and the voice of Prince Hans in Disney’s “Frozen.” With an impressive career spanning Broadway, television, and film, he’s a performer you won’t want to miss seeing up close.

Werk Gallery issues call for art

ST. PETERSBURG — December could get a little saucy at The Werk Gallery as we present submissions for the annual holiday call for art.

The Werk is asking artists to show work that’s nice and sweet — maybe something playful Santa could take home to Mrs. Claus. Artists can also opt for something naughty — maybe something that could land the artist on Santa’s naughty list. Submissions are due on Saturday, Nov. 14. An opening reception for “Naughty & Nice” will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, 5-9 p.m., at The Werk Gallery, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. The show will run Dec. 4-27.

In addition, and true to The Werk’s commitment to community and lending a hand to our neighbors, the gallery will partner with CASA — the official provider of domestic violence support and services in Pinellas County — in the annual gift collection drive, with all donations going to those families CASA serves to uplift. A donation box will be available in the gallery all month long for all who wish to contribute.

The Werk Gallery and Object Lab was born three years ago from the passion and overflowing collection of Fritz and Matthew Faulhaber. It is a locally focused art venue with an international scope and “the world’s greatest gift shop”. The Gallery displays a variety of art experiences; from our series of community-oriented, large group shows to solo shows by internationally established contemporary artists.

Morean to host holiday show

ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “Signs and Wonders: Holiday Show and Sale” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.

The center will become a hub of holiday cookies, festive decor, and oodles of perfect handmade gifts for the holidays.

“Signs and Wonders: Holiday Show and Sale” has artworks in all sorts of categories, including ornaments, jewelry, and functional pottery awaiting hot cocoa. Talented Morean member artists also share their paintings and sculpture too, all brought to help make gift-giving a little more colorful.

“As a 109-year-old arts institution in St. Petersburg, the Morean has many long-running traditions, and our annual holiday show/sale is one of them,” Amanda Cooper, chief curator said. “Each year, our talented member artists create unique items for gift giving, all at affordable prices. Buying artwork for a loved one doesn’t have to break your bank; a lovingly hand-crafted cup or ornament can be so meaningful and within budget for pretty much everyone.”

The holiday exhibition will be on view through Dec. 31. The Morean Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, visit MoreanArtsCenter.org or call 727-822-7872.

Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit to visit St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — The Smithsonian Museum on Main Street program and the National Museum of the American Indian, in collaboration with Florida Humanities, will present its traveling exhibition, “Americans.” The exhibition will visit the Tampa Bay area from Feb. 13 through April 10, at Sacred Lands Preservation and Education, 1700 Park St., St. Petersburg.

The exhibition explores how deeply intertwined American Indians are in the history, popular culture, and identity of the United States.

“This exhibition is not just an exploration of who the original inhabitants of these lands are, but how we as a nation have chosen to tell their stories, amid both promise and uncertainty,” said Nashid Madyun, executive director of Florida Humanities. “In a year in which we have been able to reflect on 250 years of American history, this exhibit asks visitors to look beyond those borders and understand that the history of the American Indian is part of our shared history.”

The exhibition is on the road and will visit five communities in Florida. In addition to its St. Petersburg stop, it will travel to venues such as the Amelia Island Museum of History, the Okeechobee Historical Society, the Edison & Ford Winter Estates, and the Historic St. Andrew Waterfront Partnership.

Based on a major exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., “Americans” highlights the ways in which American Indians have been part of the nation’s identity since before the country began. Images of American Indians are everywhere, from imagery on commercial products and professional and high school sports mascots, to classic Westerns and episodes of Seinfeld and South Park. Indian names are everywhere too, from state, city and street names to the Tomahawk missile. Beyond these images and names are familiar historical events and stories — Thanksgiving, Pocahontas, the Trail of Tears and Battle of Little Bighorn — that have become part of everyday conversation.

Through photographs, hands-on interactives, objects and videos, the exhibition offers a new way of understanding a country forever fascinated, conflicted and shaped by its relationship with American Indians. The exhibition title is a play on words and nods to the name originally given to this country’s Indigenous inhabitants by Europeans. It is meant not only as a reminder of the primacy of American Indians in the territory known as the United States but also of the tangled relationship between Indians and the people now called Americans.

Booker Creek Arts Festival comes to EDGE District

ST. PETERSBURG — The inaugural Booker Creek Arts Festival, debuting Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15, will transform the historic EDGE District in St. Petersburg into a four-day immersive arts experience celebrating creativity, culture, and community. The EDGE District runs from MLK Street to 16th Street along Central Avenue, and the festival was inspired by Booker Creek, the historic urban stream that winds through the western side of the district and south through downtown St. Petersburg.

The Booker Creek Arts Festival vision “is to transform the EDGE District into a destination where art, culture, business, and community intersect in dynamic and unexpected ways,” said Leslie Curran, the founder and committee chair. The festival will feature juried works by more than one hundred Florida artists, and those works will be displayed inside of participating businesses throughout the district. Those businesses include hotels, restaurants and cafes, boutiques, shops, salons, and professional offices. “We want visitors to experience the creativity and energy that make St. Pete one of the country’s most exciting arts communities while creating new opportunities for artists and local businesses alike,” said Curran.

The participating artists will compete for some of the largest jury-awarded prizes in the region, including a $10,000 Best in Show Award, a $7,500 Award of Excellence, $2,500 People’s Choice Awards, and $1,500 Merit Awards. Festival goers will get to participate in selecting the People’s Choice winners by a text-to-vote process, only accessible inside the venues displaying the artwork. Artwork will also be available for purchase.

Kick-off festivities on Thursday, Nov. 12, will include a breathtaking illuminated show in the heart of the district at 7 p.m. Festivalgoers will also be able to see art created every day on site in the Plein Air Painting Competition led by Richard Seidel, and in Saturday’s Mural Paint Off led by Jenee Priebe. Saturday’s schedule also includes the “Go with the Flow” Art Show hosted by Chad Mize at Green Bench, featuring over 50 artists. Festival goers will also be able to create their own art in a number of interactive art activities, including Alli Arnold’s “Color a Creek Critter,” Sarah Norine James’ Postcard Project, and NOMAD art bus. Many other arts will be celebrated in the schedule, including live music, dance, and glass blowing.

For information, visit BookerCreekArts.com.

Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Holiday Concert set

CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Holiday Concert on Thursday, Dec. 10; and Friday, Dec. 11. Both performances start at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

General admission tickets priced at $15 and $10 for students and military with photo ID, are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

The chorus concerts will be conducted by Marcia P. Hoffman Music Department Chair Yohance Wicks.

Brighten your season with holiday classics and carols from around the world and join the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus for an evening of celebration. The concert will be filled with songs, poetry and more, that will bring a sense of nostalgic wonder to your season. There will be traditional carols, songs from many regions and languages including Latin, Spanish, and French. There will be something for everyone to enjoy, whether you are a child or simply a child at heart.

The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus is the adult chorus of Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and is comprised of members ages 18-and-up. Annual repertoire includes selections from the Middle Ages to modern day pop and rock, along with Disney classics and favorites from the stage. From weekly rehearsals, holiday celebrations, and sporting events to concerts on stages of all sizes, the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus performs regularly throughout the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

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