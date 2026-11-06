Morean Center for Clay to open two exhibitions

ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception will take place for two exhibitions on Saturday, Nov. 14, 6-9 p.m., at the Morean Center for Clay, in the Warehouse District, at 420 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.

For information, visit www.MoreanArtsCenter.org.

To kick off the season, “A Mug-Nificent Time of the Year: Morean Members Show” fills your cup with seasonal joy, featuring the sipping sanctuary we all know and love — the handmade ceramic mug. Some mugs are flashy, some are intricate, some are simple, but they all are unique, made with a personalized touch.

Xan Peters, operations manager at the Center for Clay asks: “Won’t you commune with us at the Morean Center for Clay for a cup of warm cheer, all made by the many hands that call our studio home?”

Right down the hall, “Subtlety” showcases a duo exhibition by Dani Lewis and Lily Denhoff, two artists in residency who share the work they have created during their first year as artists in residence at the Morean Center for Clay. Working at the intersection of function and sculpture, Lewis and Denhoff implement hand-building techniques to create their own unique bodies of work. Lewis’ voluminous organic forms exist in a synergistic contrast with Denhoff’s grounded geometric forms, creating a dialogue about scale, material, and subtle details. Although both artists explore different content and aesthetics, Lewis and Denhoff emphasize play and experimentation within their creative practices.

According to her website, Lewis is a contemporary multi-media artist who primarily works with clay. Raised in Connecticut, her creative family encouraged her to explore art at a young age. She was first introduced to ceramics in middle school. In 2024, Lewis graduated with her BFA in ceramics from Arizona State University and recently completed a post-baccalaureate program at the University of Hartford. She is a current Artist in Residence at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg.

Denhoff is an artist working primarily with the mediums of ceramics, metals and fiber. Raised in Tampa, she has been a student of art since age 5. Growing up working her way through the cosmetology and restaurant industries, she allows her versatile background and physical environment to inform present-day technique and style. Since the beginning of her ceramics journey, she has specialized in wood-firing and has been exploring tableware, furniture, and abstract sculpture. At the Morean Center for Clay she has been assisting and leading woodfire workshops.

Both exhibitions are open to the public from Wednesday to Saturday,10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on view Nov. 14 through Jan. 2.