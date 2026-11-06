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Matt McCusker brings his comedy tour to Tampa Theatre on Nov. 7.

Matt McCusker brings his comedy tour to Tampa Theatre on Nov. 7. [ Photo courtesy of TAMPA THEATRE ]

Tampa Theatre to present Matt McCusker

By Tampa Bay Beacons

2 hours ago

TAMPA — Stand-up comedian Matt McCusker will take the stage on Sunday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $35.75. Visit tampatheatre.org.

McCusker is on the road with “The Healing Frequency Tour.” A comedian, novelist and actor, McCusker is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Known as “The Shaman,” he is the co-host of the cult comedy show “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast” with Shane Gillis. The show is the No. 1 Patreon podcast in the world with more than 5.5 million downloads each month and consistently ranks in the Top 15 on Spotify’s Comedy Charts. The duo recently announced a major partnership with Spotify to bring video episodes to the platform.

McCusker’s debut Netflix special, “A Humble Offering,” premiered in October 2025, quickly hitting the Top 10. In it, the comedian discussed the homelessness crisis, opined on race relations, and supplied best practices for seducing his wife. In 2023, McCusker released his first special, “The Speed of Light.” Blending sharp wit with McCusker’s trademark grounded resonance, the hour’s take on masculinity, wellness, and relationships amassed almost 4 million views on YouTube alone.

As an actor, McCusker has played scene-stealing roles in the Netflix sitcom “Tires” and the hit web series “Gilly & Keeves.” Written, produced, and starring McCusker, five shorts in his new animated series have so far been released, directed by Big Mouth’s Frank Gidlewski.

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Tampa Bay Beacons
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