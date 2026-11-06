What you need to know about the 2026 Annika LPGA Tour event

BELLEAIR — Nelly Korda will chase her fourth title at Pelican Golf Club when The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican returns Nov. 11-15. Tournament namesake Annika Sorenstam says the golf, more than the celebrities, will be the main attraction this year.

The world No. 1 leads a field that includes defending champion Linn Grant and several major winners. They will compete for a $3.25 million purse, one of the largest on the LPGA Tour outside the majors. A victory would make Korda the first player to win an LPGA Tour event four times since Sorenstam did it in 2005.

“From the host side, I’m obviously super excited about this year,” Sorenstam said during an Oct. 29 media conference call. “It’s hard to find things to improve every year, but the team is just really dedicated to making sure this is one of the best stops on the LPGA.”

The tournament began as the Pelican Women’s Championship in 2020. This is its seventh year and its fifth carrying the name of Sorenstam, a World Golf Hall of Famer. Title sponsor Gainbridge and Pelican’s owners, the Doyle family, have tried to raise the stakes each year. In less than a decade, the event has become one of the tour’s marquee stops.

Much of the buzz has come from the pro-am. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark played alongside Korda the past two years, and WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham also took part. Last year, Kai Trump, President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, made her LPGA debut in the tournament on a sponsor exemption.

The pro-am will have less star power this year because Clark and Trump are not on the schedule. Tournament organizers are counting on the competition to fill the gap.

“This year we’re going to focus on the competition,” Sorenstam said. “Not that we haven’t done that in the past. ... This year I think the players speak for themselves. There’s a lot of stories out there that can be told and will be told.”

She credited the field in part to the event’s place on the calendar. It is the LPGA’s second-to-last event of the season and the last chance for many players to improve their standing before the CME Group Tour Championship.

“It’s towards the end, pretty much the last official event for all the players, so that’s why we are grateful for a great field,” she said.

Besides Korda and Grant, the field includes 2023 champion Lilia Vu, 2020 champion Sei Young Kim and major winners Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and Celine Boutier. Several of the world’s top-ranked players are also entered, including No. 3 Haeran Ryu, No. 5 Ruoning Yin, No. 7 Lottie Woad and No. 8 Charley Hull.

The field also has local ties, including former USF All-American Melanie Green, now an LPGA Tour member, and Sarasota resident Annabelle Pancake-Webb, who received a sponsor invitation.

“There’s a lot of players to be proud of,” Sorenstam said. “Hopefully it will be an exciting finish on Sunday.”

If you go

What: The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, an LPGA Tour event with a $3.25 million purse

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 15. The pro-am on Nov. 11 is open to the public, and the first round begins Thursday, Nov. 12.

Where: Pelican Golf Club, 1501 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair

Tickets: Daily grounds passes cost $25-50, plus taxes and fees, and weekly grounds passes cost $140. The Lightning Lounge is a hospitality suite on the 12th hole with private restrooms, TVs and complimentary food and drink. It costs $225 daily or $800 for the week. First responders (police, fire and EMS) and military members (active, reserve, retired and veterans) get in free with valid ID, as does one guest. Children 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Visit theannika.com/tickets.

Special events: Wednesday’s pro-am costs $25 to attend. A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the flagpole outside the clubhouse. Sorenstam will host a junior golf show from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Fan experiences: Club 59 is a free refreshment stand near the driving range with offerings from the Belleair Market and lounge seating. At Autograph Alley, fans can get autographs as players come off the 18th green. Pelican Village has concessions, a putting contest and views of the signature par-3 12th hole. The area around the first tee has been widened for bigger crowds, and a new spectator entrance off Indian Rocks Road makes walk-up admission easier.

What to bring: Allowed items include small bags, strollers, binoculars, collapsible chairs without bags, umbrellas without sleeves and seat cushions. Prohibited items include long-lens cameras, laptops, weapons, large bags and purses, coolers and pets. The full list is at theannika.com/tickets.

Parking: There is no general parking on-site. General parking passes cost $10 daily or $35 for the week and can be bought in advance. Lots are at Grace Family Church, 1199 East Bay Drive, and Largo High School, 410 N. Missouri Ave. Free shuttles run from 30 minutes before the first tee time until 30 minutes after play ends each day.

Information: theannika.com