Column: Permanent daylight saving time in Florida sounds good, but it’s bad for our body

Congress may finally end the twice-yearly ritual of changing our clocks. Most Americans agree it’s an unnecessary inconvenience, and the sleep disruption it causes is annoying.

But before lawmakers make daylight saving time, when we move the clock one hour forward, permanent through the Sunshine Protection Act, they should consider what science tells us about sleep, health and the importance of morning light.

The debate is often framed as a choice between “more daylight” during daylight saving time versus “less daylight” during standard time. However, day length varies by season, regardless of what the clock on the wall says. Because winter days are always shorter than summer days, the question is how we align the clock on the wall with the sun’s rising and setting.

The attraction of permanent daylight saving time is understandable. Longer evenings mean more daylight after work and school, an especially appealing prospect in Florida where outdoor activities are a way of life. In the winter, when daylight hours are shorter, that extra hour of evening light sounds great.

But, since we can’t actually change the number of daylight hours, we would give up one hour of natural light in the morning.

Effectively, our bodies would have to wake up one hour earlier relative to sunrise, and that has several implications we must consider. Natural light is the strongest signal that sets our body’s internal clock and makes us feel alert. That’s why it matters.

In Miami, winter sunrise is around 7 a.m. This allows most of us to wake up naturally and arrive at school or work during daylight hours. If we stayed on daylight saving time, Miami winter sunrise would shift to 8 a.m. In some parts of our state, sunrise would be as late as 8:30 a.m.

Many Floridians would prepare children for school and get to work in the dark. These differences would be even more challenging in northern parts of the country where winter sunrise is already 8 a.m. or later.

Later winter sunrise would force millions of Americans to start the day before they are biologically ready, and that has consequences. These impacts would extend beyond the inconvenience of poor sleep around the time changes. Studies have linked daylight saving time with increased risks of motor vehicle crashes, cardiovascular events and mood disturbances.

The good news is that permanent standard time offers a science-based alternative. We would keep morning light in winter, and because of longer days in summer, we would still enjoy extra even sunlight. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) endorses eliminating daylight saving time in favor of permanent standard time. This would end the clock switch and maintain the safety and health benefits of standard time.

In 1973, the U.S. tried permanent daylight saving time during an energy crisis. Not only did it fail to save energy, as winter mornings grew darker, but accidents increased, public support declined and Congress repealed the policy less than a year later.

Let’s not repeat that mistake again. We can instead look to Arizona and Hawaii, two U.S. states that have already opted out of seasonal time changes in favor of permanent standard time, to see that it’s sustainable and desirable. Permanent standard time, on the other hand, would eliminate the twice-yearly changes while preserving morning light that best supports our natural biological rhythms and keeps us safe and alert.

Americans deserve a time policy that works with our internal biological clock and keeps us healthy and safe. Congress should end the twice-yearly time change, and lawmakers should look to science rather than the false appeal of “more daylight.” Permanent standard time provides a way to eliminate clock changes while keeping our schedules more closely aligned with our natural biological rhythms.

Jennifer Martin is a clinical psychologist specializing in sleep disorders and a professor at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University.