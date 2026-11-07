Incumbent Seth Weightman wins Pasco Commission District 2 race

Republican incumbent Seth Weightman defended his seat representing District 2 on the Pasco County Commission against Democrat Stephanie Vazquez, according to unofficial results Tuesday evening.

Weightman earned 55.5% of votes as of 8:25 p.m. Vazquez had 44.5%.

Vazquez, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was a political newcomer, reporting nearly $85,000 in donations. Weightman outraised her, earning nearly $203,000 in campaign contributions. He received support from a range of political action committees and businesses that are connected to construction and real estate.

Pasco County voters elect at-large five members to the Board of County Commissioners, each representing a different district. The District 2 seat covers the middle portion of Pasco, a rapidly developing county.

The District 4 seat, which spans from New Port Richey to Land O’ Lakes, was also up for election this year. Incumbent Lisa Yeager faced fellow Republican Jonathon Deckard, a U.S. Marine veteran, in the Aug. 18 primary.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Yeager to the position in 2024. She netted 62% of the vote in August. Deckard earned roughly 38%.

Only Republicans were able to vote in that race after Louie Rodriguez, a Pasco Republican Executive Committee member, filed to run as a write-in candidate. Rodriguez dropped out a week after the primary, so the race was no longer required to go to the general election.

The County Commission reorganization is scheduled for the Nov. 17 Board of County Commission meeting.