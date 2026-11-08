Bradenton officer in ICU after being struck by suspect’s vehicle, police say

BRADENTON — A Bradenton police officer remains in intensive care with a traumatic brain injury and another officer was injured after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle during an early morning incident Nov. 8 that led to a shooting and a multi-agency pursuit, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The incident began shortly after 3:20 a.m. when officers responded to a report of an armed man harassing customers at a Wawa near First Street and Sixth Avenue East, according to a news release. Police said the suspect struck two officers while attempting to flee the scene. Two additional officers fired at the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities identified the suspect as Dejerrian D. Murray, 35. After fleeing, police said Murray led officers from the Bradenton Police Department, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol on a pursuit to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and back into Bradenton before crashing near First Street and 10th Avenue West.

Murray sustained minor injuries, was released from the hospital and booked into the Manatee County Jail. He faces charges including two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, violation of probation and resisting arrest without violence.

The injured officer in ICU remains hospitalized, while the second officer suffered a lower-body injury and has since been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.