Campogni claims Pinellas school board seat as incumbent Peters drops out

Forget the automatic recount in the race for Pinellas County school board District 3.

Challenger Curtis Campogni won the seat Wednesday after incumbent Dawn Peters told the county elections office she would not contest the results. After all mail, early and election day ballots were tallied, Campogni led Peters by 712 of 350,156 votes cast.

Because the margin was less than 0.5%, state law mandated a recount unless Peters backed out. The elections office contacted Campogni around 11 a.m. to inform him of the change.

Peters did not respond to requests for comment.

Election supervisor Julie Marcus praised Peters and her decision.

“Running for public office requires an extraordinary investment of time, energy, and heart — not only from candidates, but also from their families and supporters. We take seriously our responsibility to conduct fair, accurate and secure elections and appreciate Ms. Peters’ trust in our electoral process,” Marcus said via email.

Four years ago, Peters won the countywide at-large seat by more than 14,000 votes. Observers suggested a handful of factors that might have played into the shift this election cycle.

Peters ran as a conservative outsider supporting parental rights and the Moms for Liberty agenda in 2022. This year, Pinellas voters trended more Democratic in races across the board. Campogni had the backing of several more left-leaning and moderate groups.

Peters showed strongly in north Pinellas four years ago, which helped drive her victory. That included leading her opponent in Tarpon Springs by 2,158 votes.

This year, by contrast, she angered many Tarpon Springs residents over the way she dealt with their concerns related to school closing proposals. Peters trailed in every Tarpon Springs precinct, losing the city by 450 votes.

“There’s no doubt that mattered,” Campogni said. “Tarpon definitely shifted.”

Overall, Peters lost 53 precincts this year that she won in her first campaign.

Campogni, 42, who works in social services for youths, said he was humbled by the idea that so many people believed in his campaign. He pledged to listen to the community when making decisions, and to serve as a change agent when needed.

“I’m looking forward to working with the district and working with the board to solve problems,” he said, stressing that while he will collaborate with those groups, he is elected by the public. “I am excited to get to work.”

Times data reporter Nakylah Carter contributed to this report.

The Tampa Bay Times Education Hub reports on Florida’s schools and universities and the students they serve. You can contribute to the hub through our journalism fund by clicking here.