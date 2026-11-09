Around town: Bradenton business briefs

Harmony Allergy & Dermatology opens in Blake Park

BRADENTON — Harmony Allergy & Dermatology, a family-owned medical practice founded by husband-and-wife physicians Richard Bindernagel, DO, MBA, and Constance Bindernagel, DO, MBA, is now open and accepting new patients at 5959 17th Avenue West in Bradenton’s Blake Park. Offering specialized care for adults and children with an emphasis on personalized treatment, accessible appointments and transparent pricing, Harmony Allergy & Dermatology provides comprehensive dermatology and allergy and immunology services for adults and children.

Dr. Richard Bindernagel, board-certified in dermatology and micrographic dermatologic surgery, provides medical and pediatric dermatology, skin cancer evaluation and treatment, Mohs micrographic surgery, dermatologic surgery and select cosmetic dermatology services. Dr. Constance Bindernagel, board-certified in pediatrics as well as allergy and immunology, provides allergy and immunology care for adults and children, including environmental and food allergy evaluation, allergy testing, oral food challenges, allergy immunotherapy, asthma management, eczema treatment and evaluation of immune system disorders.

The practice accepts Original Medicare for eligible covered services and offers direct-pay care to patients outside its Medicare billing arrangements. It does not bill commercial health insurance plans or Medicare Advantage plans. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://www.hadflorida.com or by calling 941-877-2687.

MammoLink now open

BRADENTON — MammoLink celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 17 at 1720 Manatee Ave. E. Specializing in breast imaging, faster answers and coordinated breast care MammoLink’s new center is designed around convenience, specialization and faster answers, offering 3D screening and diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound and expert interpretation by fellowship-trained breast radiologists. The center will also provide closely coordinated care with Dr. Heidi Emrani, a breast surgeon affiliated with HCA Florida Healthcare, helping patients move more efficiently from screening and diagnosis to surgical consultation when needed. “Women should not have to wait weeks for answers or navigate a fragmented system during one of the most stressful moments of their lives,” said Dr. Ryan Polselli, founder and CEO of MammoLink in a press release. “Our Bradenton center was created to provide expert breast imaging, faster results and a more connected path forward — all in one convenient location.”

Cupcake store adds positivity to recipes

BRADENTON — HoodCakes, 1026 Seventh Ave. E., offers cupcakes in a judgment-free zone where owner Christopher Fields preaches positivity and positive energy. “Seeing people smile is the best reward for me because there is so much negative energy going on in this world, it needs to start changing with a little bit of positive energy and nobody judging anybody just because of the way they talk or look or act,” he said in a press release. “When you come to HoodCakes, you’ll have nothing but positive vibes, energy and lasting memories with family and friends.” Order at https://bakesy.shop/b/hoodcakes.

Saturday market opens downtown

BRADENTON — The Bradenton Public Market is back for the season on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through May along Old Main Street, Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West downtown. Free parking is available in the City Centre Parking Garage and Manatee County Parking Garage, with entrances on 10th Street West.