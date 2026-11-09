Check fraud ring stole church donations across Manatee County, deputies say

Detectives in the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit have arrested eight people in connection with a large-scale check fraud investigation involving stolen church tithes and donations from congregations throughout Manatee County.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 6 that the investigation began in December 2025 after a pastor at Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch reported a significant decrease in mail received by the church. Parishioners had begun questioning whether their monthly tithe checks had arrived. Several later discovered their checks had been stolen and deposited into other individuals’ bank accounts.

What began as one church’s report grew into a monthslong investigation that identified more than 20 suspects and fraudulent activity involving at least 17 churches in Manatee County between September 2025 and May 2026.

Detectives said suspects stole checks mailed by church parishioners and deposited them, unaltered, into their own personal bank accounts. Many of the deposits were made through mobile banking, allowing the activity to go largely undetected.

Parishioners believed their monthly contributions were reaching their intended churches, while the churches often had no immediate reason to suspect that individual checks were missing, according to a news release.

As of Nov. 6, detectives have identified 66 victims in Manatee County and 107 stolen checks, resulting in confirmed losses of more than $72,000. An additional seven local victims and seven checks remain unconfirmed, representing another $1,800 in potential losses.

The investigation has also identified significant losses involving victims outside Manatee County, with 268 stolen checks and nearly $194,000 in confirmed losses. This joint investigation, conducted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, continues as detectives work to identify additional victims and hold those responsible accountable.

The following eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the investigation:

Yucmercy Espinosa Obregon, Luis Miguel Sanchez Santos, Lisaida Castro Gonzalez, Ismery Ferrer Alonso, Luis Enrique Valdes Camejo, Dayanis Leon Hernandez, Duvier Hernandez Canizarez and Isidro Gonzalez Gomez.

The suspects face charges including organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, uttering a forged instrument and criminal use of personal identification.

Economic Crimes detectives have active arrest warrants for an additional seven individuals, and efforts to locate and arrest the remaining subjects are ongoing. Some are believed to be in the Miami area, while at least one has been confirmed to be in Cuba.

The investigation remains active.