Downtown St. Pete nightclub changes its tune again

A downtown St. Petersburg nightclub is getting another new name, another set of operators and another shot at finding its place on the city’s nightlife scene.

Surge, an ’80s-themed venue, was scheduled to open Nov. 6 at 350 First Ave. N., replacing Siren, which itself opened just nine months ago.

New operators Denise Rizzica and Jeff Curtin are taking over the two-story venue across from Williams Park. They’re trading Siren’s electronic dance music format for live bands, retro hits and entertainment inspired by the 1980s.

It’s the latest change for a downtown address that has seen several businesses come and go in a relatively short period.

For years, the space was home to Ringside Café, a fixture of St. Petersburg’s live music scene. The longtime venue closed in December 2023, ending a run that stretched across more than three decades and several locations.

Opulence was announced as its replacement in August 2024, bringing another nightclub concept to the building.

Then came Siren, which opened Feb. 5 of this year with an emphasis on house, techno, dubstep and other electronic dance music.

Now, less than a year later, the EDM-focused nightclub is making way for Surge.

Curtin, who previously operated bars in Largo and Palm Harbor, said he and Rizzica had been looking for the right location for some time. The size of the former Siren space, particularly its two-story layout and existing stage, made it attractive.

Curtin also brings a background in live music. He performs with Risky Business, an ’80s tribute band that travels around the country.

Live performances will be a major part of Surge’s business.

The owners plan to bring in local bands and touring acts, with the Spazmatics, an ’80s tribute group, expected to perform at the nightclub’s official grand opening Dec. 5.

The first month will serve as a soft opening, giving the operators time to get the business running and gradually make changes to the space.

Unlike some of the previous transitions at the address, Surge won’t require a major renovation. Curtin said much of what the operators need is already in place. They’ll add posters and decorations to give the interior more of an ’80s feel, while bringing in professional sound equipment for live performances.

Curtin estimated the venue can hold about 500 people.

The owners also want to make more use of the building outside traditional nightclub hours.

They’re planning live-band karaoke, sports watch parties and other events, with bingo and additional activities under consideration. Curtin said they’d like to host family-oriented gatherings, including a Christmas event where children could meet Santa Claus.

A restaurant is also planned. The building already has a kitchen, but Curtin said it needs some upgrades before food service can begin.

For people who frequented Siren, the biggest difference will be the music.

Surge will still incorporate some older electronic music and techno, but Curtin said the focus will shift toward the sounds and atmosphere of the 1980s.

The nightclub will initially operate Thursday through Saturday. Admission will be free during its opening weekend, this Friday and Saturday.

Rizzica said the owners want Surge to become part of the downtown community, not simply another late-night destination.

This article provided in partnership with stpetecatalyst.com.