Historic Bradenton building headed for redevelopment

BRADENTON — The 1905 building where 1960s kids got their P.F. Flyers with the secret decoder ring and rode the mechanical horse outside Butler’s Bootery is slated for re-development.

The Fuller Building — also formerly the home of the Dye Harrison law firm, the Manatee River Bank and other businesses — is at the northwest entryway to Old Main Street at Manatee Avenue.

Owner Robert Bennett, of 1206 Manatee LLC, bought the building about five years ago after visiting a street market on Old Main Street.

“It seemed like a monstrous missed opportunity,” said Bennett, a workers compensation defense attorney at Bennett, Jacobs and Adams P.A. in Tampa, who has rehabbed three Ybor City buildings, including an early 1900s gas station.

The building is supposed to be an invitation into the historic Old Main Street block, “but it’s not in its current state,” he said.

Bennett said he would invest $3.4 million to redevelop the vacant building at 1206 Manatee Ave. W. into a mixed-use building with three restaurants — possibly including a steakhouse — on the ground floor with outdoor café seating under a canopy, and professional office space in the upper two floors.

He said he would try to save and restore the 125-year-old Miami pine floors and retain the tile mosaics near the roof and the barrel tile. The ground floor will have more glass and cast stone, he said, adding that he has no plans to “flip” the building.

According to the application, “The exterior will keep the historic feel and legacy of the building that predated the paved roads that surround it while adding modernity that will make not only this building but the whole of Old Main more attractive and inviting.”

Bennett requested $300,000 from the Bradenton Community Redevelopment Agency on Oct. 28 to assist with the project, but the CRA tabled the request until Nov. 18 to allow time for its staff to investigate the ownership and contractual agreements of parking lots connected to the property.

The Fuller building is one of downtown Bradenton’s original buildings and was constructed from limestone rock mined in Ellenton, north of the Manatee River, Bennett said.

Henry W. Fuller, a senator from 1897-99 and the first president of the Bradenton City Council, first owned the building, where dry goods store operations included his wife lending out books as the first librarian in Manatee County.

The building served as the Manatee River Bank from the 1920s to 1960. A bank deposit slot has long been preserved on the façade of the Manatee Avenue side of the building. The building later housed Butler’s Bootery in the 1960s and the law firm of Dye Harrison.

“This may be what we’ve been looking for,” CRA member and City Council member Marianne Barnebey said, mentioning that she recalled the Supervisor of Elections used to post votes on the wall of the building.

The plan will have to be approved by the city’s Architectural Review Board before proceeding to the City Council.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@tbnweekly.com