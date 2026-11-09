Manatee County protects more than 2,200 acres of rural land

More than 2,200 acres of Manatee County’s rural landscape is now permanently protected as working agricultural and conservation lands following action by county commissioners in the past month.

On Oct. 20, county commissioners approved the purchase of approximately 711 acres of environmentally significant land.

The board approved three purchase agreements, totaling $16.25 million for two properties: the approximately 554.5-acre Myakka Valley Preserve in eastern Manatee County and the approximately 156.4-acre Bunker Hill Preserve in Parrish.

The purchases are funded through the county’s conservation lands program, which was established to protect environmentally sensitive lands, water resources and wildlife habitats from overdevelopment.

According to a news release, the acquisitions represent a significant investment in protecting environmentally sensitive lands, strengthening ecological connections and creating new recreational opportunities.

The preservation of Myakka Valley Preserve aims to address concerns about overdevelopment within the Myakka River watershed.

“These acquisitions are about protecting what makes Manatee County special and making sure future generations have the same opportunities to enjoy our natural environment that we do today,” said Manatee County Commission Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Tal Siddique.

Adjacent to the county’s existing Triple Oak Preserve, the acquisition will create an approximately 661-acre conservation area within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, helping connect habitats between Duette Preserve and Myakka River State Park.

The property provides opportunities to restore native habitats and wetlands that support species such as the Florida scrub-jay, eastern indigo snake and Florida panther. Future recreational opportunities could include hiking, biking, birdwatching, horseback riding and fishing, with the potential for limited special opportunity hunts also being evaluated.

Commissioners also approved the $2 million purchase of approximately 156.4 acres along Taylor Grade Road in Parrish for the future Bunker Hill Preserve.

The property includes native hardwood forests, wetlands and pastureland along the South Fork of the Little Manatee River. Its preservation will support ongoing efforts to protect the watershed, restore natural habitats, improve water quality and advance the long-sought designation of the Little Manatee River as a National Wild and Scenic River.

Future plans include invasive species removal, habitat restoration and recreational opportunities such as hiking, biking, picnicking and wildlife observation.

Following completion of the acquisitions, the County’s Natural Resources Department will oversee restoration, long-term management and planning for future public access.

On Sept. 22, commissioners approved the Rural Lands Protection Easements for Mossy Island Ranch and Thundercloud Ranch, completing the county’s role in a partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

“This is a great example of how we can take the conservation dollars Manatee County voters entrusted us with and make them go much further,” said At-Large Commissioner George Kruse. “By partnering with the state, we’re protecting a significant amount of rural Manatee County while keeping these properties in private ownership, in agricultural production and on the tax rolls.”

• Thundercloud Ranch: encompasses approximately 1,042 acres of working cattle lands, native woodlands, freshwater marshes, wet prairies, lake swamps and forested wetlands in Parrish. The property also provides an important connection between the Edward W. Chance Reserve’s Gilley Creek Tract and South Fork State Park.

• Mossy Island Ranch: includes 420 acres of working agricultural land and natural areas in Myakka City. The property borders Myakka River State Park and Myakka Prairie conservation easements, lies within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and Myakka River Watershed, and includes Mossy Island Slough.

Together, the two easement acquisitions represent approximately $15.68 million in permanent land protection, with Manatee County contributing no more than $2 million. FDACS is covering the remaining acquisition costs as well as due-diligence expenses, significantly extending the reach of Manatee County’s local conservation investment.