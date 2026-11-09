New Publix opens at SeaFlower in Bradenton

BRADENTON — A new, 50,000-square-foot Publix is open at SeaFlower Village Center, 7535 Cortez Road W.

“We welcome customers to their new Publix,” said Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager, in a press release. “Our associates look forward to providing the friendly service and quality products our customers know and love while becoming a trusted part of their everyday routines.”

Departments include the deli, featuring a full-service deli counter with a variety of meats and cheeses, an international selection of olives, hummus and more than 150 artisan cheeses from the United States and around the world.

The produce department carries organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices from around the world.

The floral department stocks bouquets bursting with colors depicting the changing seasons.

The bakery offers fresh, high-quality breads, rolls, cakes, cookies, pies, wedding cakes and decadent desserts crafted by skilled bakers and cake decorators.

The meat department offers custom cuts of meats, including Publix private label all-natural and organic GreenWise chicken. Customers seeking a home-cooked meal with minimal prep time can choose from ready-to-cook items prepared fresh daily.

In the seafood section, wild and farm-raised fish are available, as well as a wide variety of shellfish. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen. Sushi chefs create delectable hand-rolled selections daily.

The full-service pharmacy includes a large selection of natural and conventional vitamins, minerals and supplements with a drive-thru option for prescription pickup.

Publix Liquors offers beer, wine, spirits and a variety of soft drinks and accessories all in one convenient adjacent location.

Delivery is available through Instacart.